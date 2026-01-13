Real Realty, Inc. Announces the Sale of the Bellerose Garden Apts., a 100-unit complex located in Glenwood, IL

Bellerose Garden Apartments

Real Realty, Inc. Announces the Sale of the Bellerose Garden Apartments, a 100-unit garden style apartment complex located in Glenwood, IL

“Our team took over management of the property in 2022. Our Tera Construction did the renovations, and ultimately, we brokered the sale. For every $1 spent on renovations we yielded over $4 in return.” — James Clough

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Realty, a leading multifamily brokerage and property management firm, completed the sale of the Bellerose Garden Apartments, a 100-unit garden style multi-family community located in Glenwood, IL.

Avery Capital, LLC, a New York-based real estate investment firm, sold the complex to Glenwood Manor, LLC, a local apartment operator, in a transaction valued at $11,800,000.

James Clough & Cristian Gavriluti of Real Realty represented both the Buyer and Seller in the transaction.

The property, which includes a central leasing office, consists of 77 two-bedroom and 23 one-bedroom units. Through coordinated management, construction, and asset management oversight, the ownership team was able to significantly improve the asset’s operational efficiency and market positioning.

“This was a full team effort,” said James Clough of Real Realty. “Our team took over management of the property in 2022. Our sister company, Tera Construction, completed the renovations, and ultimately, we marketed and brokered the sale to the new buyer. In total, for every $1.00 ownership spent on renovations, the strategy yielded over $4.00 in return. It is a true example of what can be achieved when ownership and the operations team are fully aligned.”

-----------------------------------------

Founded in 2011 as a boutique property management company, Real Realty, Inc. has grown into a fully integrated real estate services company offering investment real estate brokerage, property management, consulting, and remodeling and construction services. Real Realty has approximately 2,000 units under management, and the principles of the firm have brokered over 300 transactions throughout the Midwest over the past 20+ years. Real Realty is headquartered in Chicago, IL.



Media Contact:

James Clough

773-551-1268

jclough@realrealtyus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.