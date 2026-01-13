Prairie Farms Family of Companies Announces Partnership with Folds of Honor

Prairie Farms Dairy and Hiland Dairy Foods today announced a $250,000 donation to Folds of Honor, reinforcing a shared commitment to honoring sacrifice through education. As part of the initiative, the Prairie Farms brand will feature dedicated Folds of Honor labels on all white milk gallons and half gallons, ensuring the mission is visible in dairy aisles throughout 2026.

Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy to support academic scholarships for Families of America’s Heroes

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prairie Farms Dairy and Hiland Dairy Foods today announced a $250,000 donation to Folds of Honor, reinforcing a shared commitment to honoring sacrifice through education. The contribution will fund fifty, $5,000 academic scholarships for the families of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders, providing support that will impact lives for generations to come.Beginning in January 2026, the yearlong program will keep Folds of Honor’s mission front and center for millions of shoppers during America’s 250th Anniversary. By uniting packaging, retail displays, and digital engagement, the Prairie Farms Family of Companies will help broaden awareness and inspire ongoing support. As part of the initiative, the Prairie Farms and Hiland brands will feature dedicated Folds of Honor labels on all white milk gallons and half gallons, ensuring the mission is visible in dairy aisles throughout 2026.”Folds of Honor is proud to partner with the Prairie Farms Family of Companies,” said Folds of Honor founder and CEO Lt. Col. Dan Rooney. “The outstanding team of patriots at Prairie Farms Dairy and Hiland Dairy Foods understand the importance of an education and are doing something about it. Their commitment and generosity will make a life-changing difference for families who need and deserve our help. We are grateful too to their customers who can join us on our mission.”“Prairie Farms is dedicated to ‘Do Right’ for our farm families, employees, and communities, and our partnership with Folds of Honor is a testament to that mission,” said Matt McClelland, CEO and Executive Vice President of Prairie Farms Dairy. “Our companies are excited to support the families of the brave men and women of our military and first responders through this partnership, as it will allow us to make a meaningful, long-lasting difference for those who have sacrificed so much.”“This partnership reflects the heart of our organization,” said Rick Beaman, President of Hiland Dairy. “Through uniting our brands with a shared purpose, we’re able to elevate the importance of education while honoring the bravery of our nation’s heroes.”Throughout the year, Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy will connect consumers to the heart of the Folds of Honor mission with meaningful moments and celebrations. From website content and seasonal stories to patriotic holiday events around Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Veterans Day, shoppers will have opportunities to learn, participate, and show their support.Additional summertime activations will further invite families to join in honoring and uplifting the legacies of America’s heroes.For more information about our partnership with Folds of Honor and the mission to Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy, please visit prairiefarms.com/foh or hilanddairy.com/foh. About Folds of HonorFolds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation’s heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org About The Prairie Farms Family of CompaniesPrairie Farms is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and South. The cooperative includes more than 500 farm families, 7,000 associates, 48 manufacturing plants, and over 100 distribution facilities, with annual sales exceeding $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry, setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., Prairie Farms’ distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States. For more information, visit www.prairiefarms.com Hiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Hiland’s widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. The company also produces and distributes other beverages such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. Hiland employs 4,000 people across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland’s milk comes from local farmer-owners just miles from its processing plants, where it goes from farm to shelf within 48 hours. Learn more at www.hilanddairy.com

