The Cleveland Academy of Collaborative Professionals Joins Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

CLEVELAND , OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cleveland Academy of Collaborative Professionals has shared plans to participate in Divorce with Respect Weekin 2026. Members of the group will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 1 – 8, 2026 during the 5 th annual Divorce With Respect Week. These consultations are an opportunity to learn about the different options for how to divorce, including how to divorce peacefully through the Collaborative Divorce process.Collaborative Divorce is a non-adversarial divorce process where each spouse has a specially trained collaborative attorney and a team of neutral divorce professionals who support both parties through the process. Through a series of meetings, the team works together with the spouses to come to a final resolution on all issues related to the family. During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can speak with divorce professionals, including attorneys, mental health professionals and financial specialists about their case for free. The Cleveland Academy of Collaborative Professionals is a multidisciplinary network of attorneys, financial professionals, and mental health specialists dedicated to helping families to divorce respectfully and privately without going to court.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating Cleveland Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.