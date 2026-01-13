Every Mother Counts Announces U.S. Maternal Health Press Fellowship: Applications Open Jan 12-Feb 23

The fellowship is a learning opportunity that will help journalists understand the challenges and solutions shaping maternal health in the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every Mother Counts (EMC) - a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that the maternal health journey before, during, and after childbirth is safe, respectful, and equitable for everyone, everywhere – announced the launch of its U.S. Maternal Health Press Fellowship. Applications open January 12, 2026, and close February 23, 2026.Designed to expand and deepen coverage of maternal health, the fellowship supports journalists to understand the forces shaping maternal health, and report on the issue with context, rigor, and community insight. Fellows will participate in expert-led virtual sessions and immersive site visits that examine the structural and policy factors that shape maternal health outcomes, with a focus on disparities, access to care, and community-driven solutions.Running from April through July 2026, the fellowship will support 10 U.S.-based journalists, including staff reporters, freelancers, and independent media creators.Program highlights:- Duration: April–July 2026- Cohort: Approximately 10 journalists based in the United States.- Learning format: Virtual sessions with maternal health experts, advocates, and policy leaders.- Immersive site visits: In-person site visits to Arkansas and Minnesota will offer firsthand exposure to rural access challenges, racial and geographic inequities, and community-driven maternal health solutions.- Support: All travel and program-related expenses covered.- Editorial independence: Fellows retain full control over their reporting.The fellowship is open to journalists with an interest in health, equity, policy, data, or social impact reporting, including those looking to deepen an existing maternal health beat or integrate maternal health into broader coverage. No prior specialization in maternal health is required.The U.S. Maternal Health Press Fellowship is part of Every Mother Counts’ broader efforts to raise awareness, elevate storytelling, and advance maternal health in the United States.Applications close on February 23, 2026.Learn more and apply at: everymothercounts.org/press-fellowship

