Arsenal Credit Union Names New Chief Growth Officer

Angi Griffin - Chief Growth Officer

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the business needs and demographics of Arsenal Credit Union's membership evolve, the organization has named Angi Griffin as its new Chief Growth Officer to oversee Human Resources, Marketing, Training, Project Management and Facilities.

In this newly created position, Angi, who is a 23-year veteran of the credit union industry, will help Arsenal grow strategically by investing in our personnel, telling our brand story, and ensuring we have the locations and spaces member’s demand.

Prior to joining Arsenal Credit Union, Angi most recently served as Chief Administrative Officer for Pima Federal Credit Union, a $1.5 Billion federally chartered Credit Union, based in Tucson, AZ. Angi has a passion for developing leaders, serving members, and aligning culture for organizational growth.

Angi attained her Bachelor of Business Administration from Idaho State University and maintains certifications in SPHR and SHRM-SCP.

About Arsenal Credit Union

Founded in 1948 by eight employees of the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union has been a non-profit credit union serving its 30,000 plus members for over 77 years in the metropolitan St. Louis area. With over $400 million in assets Arsenal currently ranks in the top ten of all credit unions operating in Missouri. Since its humble beginnings, Arsenal has expanded its footprint and its ability to provide financial and community support to the Missouri counties of St. Louis, Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Franklin, and Ste. Genevieve. In addition, Arsenal supports Missouri zip codes in Jasper County (64801), Miller County (65026), Camden County (65049, 65065), and Morgan County (65072) where it has permission to operate.

Headquartered in Arnold Missouri, with additional branch locations in Webster and Florissant Missouri, the credit union provides easy access to its membership and commercial accounts. It also supports an array of online and digital financial tools which allow members to easily do their financial transactions regardless of location. Arsenal Credit Union is authorized to serve the Illinois counties of St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Randolph and currently has a branch location in Swansea Illinois. Arsenal’s mission and vision is to provide financial independence and security to members and residents who reside within the geographical areas we serve. Its employees adhere to the mission of “People helping People,” through their support of Arsenal’s Community Impact fund and giving back to the communities we serve.

