Vermont State Police Watch Commander schedule, Jan. 12-18, 2026

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Watch Commander Schedule for the week of Jan. 12-18, 2026. 

 

Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.

 

Watch Commander – North

Capt. Michael Filipek

michael.filipek@vermont.gov

 

 

Watch Commander – South

Lt. Todd Wilkins

todd.wilkins@vermont.gov

 

 

 

Watch Commander – Troop A (north)

Williston: 802-878-7111

St. Albans: 802-524-5993

Berlin: 802-229-9191

St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111

Derby: 802-334-8881

 

Watch Commander – Troop B (south)

Westminster: 802-722-4600

Royalton: 802-234-9933

Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421

Rutland: 802-773-9101

New Haven: 802-388-4919

 

Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations

 

 

