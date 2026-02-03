Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB) Announces Annual Agency Initiative to Inspire and Educate Youth Participants

Day on the Hill gave me an opportunity to learn about our legislative process and share my viewpoints with influential people around Washington State. It taught me that my voice can make change.” — Amanat Narwal, a current WSLB program participant

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB) is thrilled to announce its upcoming Day on the Hill event. Day on the Hill inspires, educates, and connects Washington youth to their legislators and gives them first-hand experience in law-making processes. The event will take place on February 10th at Washington’s State Capitol, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The Day on the Hill event will feature interactive activities such as meeting with several legislators, observing the legislative process in the gallery, stamping the State Seal, and much more. The day’s activities promote civic engagement, leadership skills, and community-involvement among high-school aged participants.

"This is truly one of the most inspirational events hosted by the WSLB,” said Laura Armstrong, WSLB Executive Director "This event is about giving participants direct experiences to learn how to discuss issues that are important to them and their communities.”

Event Overview:

Research + Engagement: Prior to the event, program participants have been participating with the WSLB, learning to research legislative processes and issues of interest to them. They will prepare well-informed talking points to effectively communicate with legislators the day of the event.

Special Guests: The event features a lineup of local leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, Ex-Officio Senator Wilson, and the Office of the Secretary of State. These influential figures are also Ex-Officios for the WSLB and share insights and practical tips regarding the legislative process and engagement strategies.

Relationship Building: The event helps build meaningful connections and relationships among participants, board members, and legislators. Participants and board members together attend a day-full of legislative appointments, and discuss their researched topics, and share their thoughts with legislators.

This year marks the 4th year of hosting this event. Each year, the WSLB seeks feedback from participants to improve the event the next year. With a focus on civic engagement and fostering dialogues across divides, the WSLB is committed to equipping participants with the necessary knowledge, skills, and tools to confidently use their voices on topics that matter to them.

Amanat Narwal, a past Day on the Hill participant, said, “Day on the Hill gave me an opportunity to learn about our legislative process and share my viewpoints with influential people around Washington State. It taught me that my voice can make change.”

This year, for the first time, this event will be hosted in a hybrid format to increase equitable participation across the state. Winter travel to Olympia can be expensive, treacherous, and long, serving as a barrier to in-person participation for many. WSLB is excited to reduce costs and increase statewide access by offering both in-person and virtual options.

About Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB):

The WSLB is a state agency dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders by offering a variety of free, equity-focused statewide leadership programs. Founded in 1971 by former Lt. Governor Cherberg as the "Association of Washington Generals," the WSLB transitioned to a trustee agency in 2022. Its statutory mission is to enhance educational, sports, leadership, and employment opportunities for youth, veterans, and individuals with disabilities throughout Washington State (RCW 43.388).

WSLB’s hallmark programs include:

Washington World Fellows, a foreign exchange + career preparatory program for high school sophomores;

Boundless Washington, a grant-based outdoor and sports leadership program for young people with disabilities;

Compassion Scholars, an experiential travel and service-learning program aimed at promoting compassionate leadership.

These programs are designed to help participants build leadership and communication skills, access new experiences, and meet peers who share their passion for making a difference.

The Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB) also hosts the annual Washington State Leadership Awards, a legacy recognition program that has been in place since 1975. By state statute, the WSLB is among select trustee agencies authorized to officially confer honors on behalf of the state. Nominations for this year's Leadership Awards are currently open and scheduled to close on March 31st, 2026.

For more information about the Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB), the leadership nomination process, and this year’s Day on the Hill event, please visit www.washingtonleaders.org.

