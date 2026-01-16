DynaTax AI Launches AI-Powered Bookkeeping Platform and Announces Pro Firm Subscription Roadmap

New AI-driven platform simplifies bookkeeping for small businesses while introducing upcoming firm tools for CPAs and tax professionals.

DynaTax AI acts as a financial co-pilot, helping users understand their numbers and prepare for tax season more effectively.” — Chau Tran, CPA, Founder of DynaTax AI

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DynaTax AI , a Texas-based financial technology company, today announced the official launch of its AI-powered bookkeeping and tax support platform for U.S. small business owners, along with the roadmap for its upcoming Pro Firm Subscription designed for CPAs, EAs, and tax professionals DynaTax AI helps users organize financial transactions, manage receipts and tax documents, and receive plain-English tax guidance through an integrated AI assistant. The platform is designed to alleviate tax anxiety, enhance compliance confidence, and save business owners time throughout the year.“Small business owners don’t need more complicated software — they need clarity and confidence,” said Chau Tran, CPA, Founder of DynaTax AI. “DynaTax AI acts as a financial co-pilot, helping users understand their numbers and prepare for tax season more effectively.”Key features include AI-driven transaction categorization, smart document management, mobile-friendly access, and conversational tax guidance designed for freelancers, truck drivers, realtors, contractors, and small LLCs.For tax professionals, DynaTax AI currently offers an AI Tax Research Assistant that delivers instant answers to complex tax questions, IRS regulation explanations, and relevant tax code references using AI trained on U.S. tax law.The Pro Firm Subscription roadmap includes a Firm Management Suite planned for February 2026, followed by a Professional Marketplace in April 2026 that will allow verified tax professionals to connect with clients seeking tax services.DynaTax AI emphasized its commitment to transparent communication and responsible product development as new features continue to roll out.Chau Tran is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Texas. DynaTax AI is a financial technology company and is not a certified public accounting firm.For more information, visit https://dynatax.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.