Dallas’ Leading Luxury Real Estate Firm Strengthens Through Equity Partnership

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keith Conlon, president and CEO of luxury real estate leader Allie Beth Allman & Associates , has announced his equity investment in the firm through a strategic partnership with HomeServices of America The move reinforces Conlon’s long-term leadership and positions the brokerage for continued record-setting sales and growth in Dallas and North Texas. Under Conlon’s leadership, Allie Beth Allman & Associates has generated more than $18 billion in sales since 2021, including a record $4 billion in 2025.“Dallas is experiencing extraordinary growth, and we intend to stay at the forefront of the luxury market,” Conlon said. “Our agents are the core of our success. They live in the communities they serve. They know every movement on and off market and they provide a luxury-service mindset for every client, at every price point.”The company was founded in 2003 by Allie Beth Allman, a veteran of the Dallas real estate market. In 2015, HomeServices of America, an affiliate of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate, acquired the firm. Allman stayed as CEO, but in 2020 handpicked Conlon to replace her.“It’s such an exciting time for the company,” Allman said. “When I picked Keith as my successor, I knew that his expertise, integrity and respect for the foundation on which this company was founded would be secure. His investment and commitment ensures the local legacy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates and I couldn’t be prouder.”Born and raised in the Park Cities and a graduate of Texas Christian University, Conlon joined the firm in 2008 and quickly became a multimillion-dollar producer before advancing into leadership roles. During his management tenure, the brokerage has grown to nearly 400 agents and has added offices in Lakewood, Southlake, and Collin County, one of the fastest-growing counties in the country.Conlon said his investment marks a natural progression in his career and strengthens the company’s local roots, entrepreneurial culture, and commitment to forward-thinking client service.The company’s multibillion-dollar record-breaking performance also mirrors Dallas’ and North Texas’ rapid economic expansion, which has been driven by corporate relocations, population growth, a business-friendly climate, and lower cost-of-living and lower home prices compared to other major metropolitan areas.The Dallas area is regarded as the center of “Texas Wall Street,” the No. 2 financial services market in the country behind New York. It continues to rank as the top U.S. market for investment and development and is among the leaders for residential and commercial construction and demand.“There is so much opportunity here,” said Conlon, who lives in the Park Cities with his wife and three daughters. “C-level executives are putting their companies and their families here. The momentum does not seem to be slowing down and that is great for the communities we serve.”Conlon attributes the company’s success to its agents, 100 of whom are each producing more than $10 million annually and 27 of whom are each exceeding $45 million.“We may not be the biggest brokerage, but we are the most driven and we are committed to a winning strategy and a winning culture year after year,” he said. “Relationships and expertise are what make the difference.”Chris Kelly, HomeServices of America’s president and CEO, praised Conlon’s partnership.“Keith’s deep roots in Dallas and long-standing commitment to serving this community, combined with the national scale, resources, and support of HomeServices, create a strong foundation for continued success,” he said. “We look forward to working together and building on the outstanding reputation that Allie Beth Allman & Associates has earned in this market."Conlon said that the firm’s entrepreneurial agents, innovative sales and marketing, and emerging technologies will continue driving the company’s growth.“With this huge investment, I’m in this for the long haul,” he said. “For the agents, this partnership gives them a peace of mind with local roots and ownership and a sense of stability as we forge ahead together. It will be an exciting 2026 and beyond.”

