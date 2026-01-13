Raised Gluten Free Launches Valentine’s Day Cookie Mixes at Target
Seasonal Mixes are Free of the Top Nine Allergens and Feature Kid-Friendly Instructions
Now available at all Target locations nationwide and online, the Vanilla Chip and Confetti Sugar Cookie mixes are handcrafted in small batches with kids in mind. Each package features playful, colorful illustrations and step-by-step instructions, empowering little bakers to whip up a batch of soft, chewy cookies from start to finish (with a little grown-up guidance!). To continue sharing the love beyond the kitchen, the boxes also include cut-out Valentine’s Day cards on the back – perfect for kids to pair with their homemade treats.
Said Rosa Dixon, co-founder and CEO of Raised Gluten Free, “By bringing classic, homestyle flavor to an easy-to-make mix, we’re giving kids a fun, hands-on way to whip up traditional cookies from scratch and show their love to friends, classmates and family in the most delicious way… one cookie at a time.”
Raised Gluten Free’s Vanilla Chip and Confetti Sugar Cookie Mixes bake up to nine cookies per 11oz box. The seasonal products join the brand’s core lineup of Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate, and classic Confetti mixes.
About Raised Gluten Free
Founded by two moms and childhood best friends, Rosa Dixon and Milia Lando, Raised Gluten Free produces small-batch, plant-based comfort food for those following special dietary restrictions. Inspired by a child with celiac disease and personal dietary restrictions, their product offerings include sweet and savory pies, cookie dough, and baking mixes. The women-owned company sells its products in over 3,000 stores across the country. For more information, visit RaisedGlutenFree.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.
