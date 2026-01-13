Raised Gluten Free Launches Valentine’s Day Cookie Mixes at Target

Raised Gluten Free Valentine's Day Cookie Mixes at Target Raised Gluten Free Raised Gluten Free seasonal cookies for Valentine's Day

Seasonal Mixes are Free of the Top Nine Allergens and Feature Kid-Friendly Instructions

We’re giving kids a fun, hands-on way to whip up traditional cookies from scratch and show their love to friends, classmates and family in the most delicious way… one cookie at a time.” — Rosa Dixon, co-founder and CEO of Raised Gluten Free

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valentine’s Day isn’t just about candy, it’s about connection. This year, families can make the holiday extra special with Raised Gluten Free ’s Valentine’s Day cookie mixes, thoughtfully crafted to be free from gluten, dairy and the top nine allergens. Providing a worry-free, classroom-safe option for parties, playdates, and gifting, each simple ingredient mix also contains no artificial flavors or preservatives plus is Kosher Pareve and Non-GMO Project Verified.Now available at all Target locations nationwide and online , the Vanilla Chip and Confetti Sugar Cookie mixes are handcrafted in small batches with kids in mind. Each package features playful, colorful illustrations and step-by-step instructions, empowering little bakers to whip up a batch of soft, chewy cookies from start to finish (with a little grown-up guidance!). To continue sharing the love beyond the kitchen, the boxes also include cut-out Valentine’s Day cards on the back – perfect for kids to pair with their homemade treats.Said Rosa Dixon, co-founder and CEO of Raised Gluten Free, “By bringing classic, homestyle flavor to an easy-to-make mix, we’re giving kids a fun, hands-on way to whip up traditional cookies from scratch and show their love to friends, classmates and family in the most delicious way… one cookie at a time.”Raised Gluten Free’s Vanilla Chip and Confetti Sugar Cookie Mixes bake up to nine cookies per 11oz box. The seasonal products join the brand’s core lineup of Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate, and classic Confetti mixes.About Raised Gluten FreeFounded by two moms and childhood best friends, Rosa Dixon and Milia Lando, Raised Gluten Free produces small-batch, plant-based comfort food for those following special dietary restrictions. Inspired by a child with celiac disease and personal dietary restrictions, their product offerings include sweet and savory pies, cookie dough, and baking mixes. The women-owned company sells its products in over 3,000 stores across the country. For more information, visit RaisedGlutenFree.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram

