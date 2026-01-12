InnoVision Marketing Group CEO Ric Militi Named to 2025 SD500 List of San Diego’s Most Influential Leaders

Today, Militi and the IMG team work with a diverse portfolio of national and regional clients across healthcare, hospitality, entertainment and nonprofit sectors, helping brands clarify their voice, scale strategically and connect more meaningfully with their audiences.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the fifth year in a row, Ric Militi, CEO and Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group (IMG), has been named to the 2025 SD500: The Most Influential People in San Diego by the San Diego Business Journal, recognizing his leadership, innovation and lasting impact on the marketing and advertising industry.With more than 30 years of experience, Militi has been pivotal in building IMG into a nationally recognized “Anti-Agency,” challenging traditional agency models through fully integrated, in-house marketing solutions. In 2025, the agency reached a major growth milestone with its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, underscoring IMG’s sustained momentum and national industry relevance while highlighting the impact of its recent high-profile projects.As part of this continued evolution and growth, IMG launched InnoVision CONVERT™ in 2025, a performance-driven service line designed to turn consumer attention into action. InnoVision CONVERT™ focuses on maximizing the full customer journey, from conversion strategy and funnel optimization to post-conversion engagement, helping brands increase efficiency, improve customer retention and drive measurable business growth.IMG also introduced iDMG (InnoVision Digital Marketing Group), a specialized digital media division built to deliver targeted, accountable paid media at scale. iDMG leverages advanced audience targeting across search, social, streaming and emerging platforms to help brands reach the right audiences, reduce wasted spend and maximize performance."In the Major League of advertising agencies, the game gets tougher as the bar rises to the highest level,” said Militi. “Talent, professionalism and positive results are the baseline expectations. What separates the best of the best is a team that chooses to show up, for each other and for the client, with a collective, positive energy that drives meaningful growth.”Today, Militi and the IMG team work with a diverse portfolio of national and regional clients across healthcare, hospitality, entertainment and nonprofit sectors, helping brands clarify their voice, scale strategically and connect more meaningfully with their audiences. The 2025 SD500 recognition reinforces Militi’s role as a transformative leader, shaping not only the future of marketing, but the people and communities behind it.For more information about InnoVision Marketing Group, visit InnoVisionMarketingGroup.com

