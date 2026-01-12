Cali Tucker Live: Country Royalty Hits the Access Showroom at Las Vegas' Aliante Casino

Cali Tucker is appearing in Concert February 28th at Aliante Casino in Las Vegas

Multi-Award Winning Country Artist, Cali Tucker brings her powerhouse vocals and impeccable showmanship to the Aliante Casino in Las Vegas on February 28th

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to be captivated by Multi-Award-Winning Country Artist Cali Tucker Live in Concert at Aliante Casino in Las Vegas on 2/28/2026! Debuted last Summer in Las Vegas and Oregon, Cali is returning to Aliante's Access Showroom with her high-energy multimedia performance packed with Country Music's greatest hits and her own unforgettable originals.Hailing from Country Music Royalty, Cali carries the torch of the Tucker Dynasty with grace, talent, and a modern twist that resonates with a new generation of music lovers. Her mother is Country Hitmaker LaCosta Tucker, and her aunt is the legendary Tanya Tucker. Cali's remarkable journey includes winning the prestigious Miss Teen All-American title and gracing the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. Her appearance as a finalist on NBC's The Voice, under the mentorship of Blake Shelton, propelled her into the national spotlight. Since then, she has established herself as a headlining act in Las Vegas, performing in top venues at some of the city's most prestigious properties including Aria, The Wynn, MGM Grand, and Resorts World, among many others. Her live performances captivate audiences with her powerful voice, humor, and impeccable showmanship.Over the past year, Cali has solidified her presence as one of Country Music’s most exciting rising voices. Her original music has garnered over 10 million digital streams worldwide, won numerous awards for the music videos, and earned unanimous praise from journalists including People Magazine who dubbed her “a blend of sweet and sassy… addictive.” She’s headlined major Las Vegas venues, wowed massive audiences in concert, and performed the National Anthem at NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 before 80,000 fans and over three million TV viewers. As Cali continues to carve a lane uniquely her own, she is proving that hers is a name destined to be remembered.Accolades for Cali Tucker:"Sweet and Sassy ... Addictive" - People"A Natural Born Entertainer" - Tennessee Star"More Glitz and Glamour Than Las Vegas Can Handle" - Bill Cody, WSM Radio, Nashville"A Powerhouse Voice and Undeniable Charisma" - Nashville.com"Gaining Momentum ... From Her Live Performances to Her Award-Winning Videos" - M Musicians and Music MagazineTickets on sale now at Ticketmaster

Highlights of Cali Tucker in Concert

