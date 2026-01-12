Bullion Authentication Company (BAC) Held Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at F.U.N. Show, Debuted New Small Holder

Company Introduces Innovative Authentication, Grading and Encapsulation Solution for Precious Metals at Industry Trade Show

We have the chance now to showcase the history, rarity, pricing and artistry of vintage and modern bullion” — Michael Greenwood

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bullion Authentication Company (BAC) , a precious metals grading and authentication company based in Casa Grande, Arizona, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 8, 2026, at the Florida United Numismatists (F.U.N.) Coin Show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The event marked the public debut of the company’s new small-format holder, designed to meet the needs of modern bullion and coin collectors. The new small holder follows BAC’s introduction of its medium-format holder at the 2025 F.U.N. Show.The ceremony took place on the opening day of the F.U.N. Coin Show, one of the largest and most respected numismatic conventions in the United States. Attendees were among the first to see the new small holder, which BAC developed to provide enhanced protection, visibility, and authentication features in a more compact format.Founded in Casa Grande, Arizona, BAC specializes in professional grading, verification, and secure encapsulation of bullion and collectible precious metals. The new holder reflects the company’s continued focus on innovation, collector feedback, and evolving market demands.Representatives from Bullion Authentication Company were present throughout the show to highlight the new holder, answer questions, and meet with dealers, collectors, and industry professionals.For more information, visit www.bacgrading.com

