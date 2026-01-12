Discover easy, low-waste ways to use deer fat at Jan. 23 MDC workshop in Springfield

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Don’t just throw out the fat from a harvested deer. Learn how to make balms and candles using deer fat with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in Springfield.

MDC will host a Deer Tallow Balms & Candles class from 1:45-4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23 at Springfield Community Garden, 1471 N. Benton Avenue. Participants should park and meet in front of the Community Garden House.

Learn easy, low waste-ways to use deer fat by making a soothing heel balm and a hand-poured candle. This two-hour, hands-on workshop covers safe rendering and straining techniques, simple balm formulation, and candle making methods that participants can repeat at home. Participants will work with frozen deer fat brought from their own harvests or with fat provided by instructors for demonstration.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214791.

Participants will learn:

How to identify and prepare the best fat for rendering, including the hard waxy fat from the back and kidney area.

Safe, low temperature rendering and straining to produce clean tallow.

How to make a basic heel balm recipe and how to adjust texture and firmness without commercial additives.

Simple candle making using rendered tallow and wicks.

Storage, labeling, and basic shelf life considerations for tallow products.

Participants will take home a sample jar of heel balm, a tea light candle, and directions for other home projects.

Be sure to wear old clothes and closed-toe shoes. An apron is encouraged, and a hairnet will be provided. Participants may bring frozen fat from their harvested deer to add to the class melting pot.

No prior experience is required.

To discover more events hosted by MDC, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.