SafeSplash Expands S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise Nationwide

A First-of-its-Kind Program Gives Parents Clarity and Confidence in the Journey to Water Safety

Our S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise helps make that journey clear, structured, and measurable rather than uncertain.” — Chris Harkness, President of SafeSplash Swim School

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafeSplash Swim School , the nation’s premier learn-to-swim and performance-based swim school with a network that includes brands like Swimtastic, Saf-T-Swim, SwimLabs, and Miller Swim School, is excited to announce the nationwide launch of its groundbreaking S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise . As families begin planning for the year ahead, this outcome-driven program is designed to help parents better understand what it truly takes for a child to become safer and more confident in the water.Drowning remains the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1-4, and many incidents happen when families least expect them. According to Safe Kids Worldwide , nearly 70% of toddler drownings occur during non-swim time, such as backyard play or family gatherings, and 88% of children who drown do so with at least one adult present. These sobering statistics highlight a critical reality many parents don’t realize: becoming a confident, capable swimmer is a step-by-step process that builds over time.“One of the biggest misconceptions we see is that swimming is a quick skill to pick up,” said Chris Harkness, President of SafeSplash Swim School. “In reality, becoming water-safe is a progression. Starting earlier gives families a meaningful head start, and our S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise helps make that journey clear, structured, and measurable rather than uncertain.”Introduced in early 2025 and now available at SafeSplash locations nationwide, the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise is the industry’s first outcomes-driven, milestone-based learn-to-swim program. It promises that children ages four and older will master 10 essential self-rescue and water-safety skills within one year or less. Backed by the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA), the program was created to answer one of the most common and stressful questions parents ask: “How long does it take for my child to learn to swim?” To date, more than 7,000 swimmers have successfully passed the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise test, equipping them with lifesaving skills and water confidence.Rather than offering vague timelines, the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise breaks the learning process into clear, trackable milestones. Parents see exactly where they are, what skills come next, and how close their child is to reaching critical safety benchmarks. If a child does not meet the promised milestones within a year, SafeSplash offers up to two complimentary months of lessons until goals are met.“For families, clarity builds confidence,” added Harkness. “When parents understand where their child stands and what progress looks like, it removes a lot of fear and guesswork. That transparency is powerful, especially when the stakes are as high as water safety.”Nationally recognized for its progress-based curriculum and highly trained instructors, SafeSplash Swim School serves swimmers from infancy through adulthood with an unwavering focus on safety, skill development, and confidence in the water. SafeSplash encourages families to think beyond last-minute swim lessons and view water safety as a long-term investment that begins early, builds steadily, and helps children develop skills that can protect them for a lifetime.For more information about the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise, or to find a SafeSplash Swim School near you, visit safesplash.com/safer-swimmer-promise.# # #About SafeSplash Swim SchoolSafeSplash Swim School, a part of Youth Enrichment Brands, promotes a lifetime of water safety and opportunity by teaching the joy of swimming. With over 200 swim schools in its network, it uniquely combines learn-to-swim programs with elite competitive instruction, catering to a diverse clientele and allowing franchisees to pursue their passion. The progressive curriculum ensures swimmers learn the correct techniques from the start, fostering safe, strong, and confident individuals who will enjoy the water for years to come. By offering the industry's most consistent and premium learn-to-swim and competitive programs, SafeSplash Swim School aims to make a lasting impact in the community through exceptional instruction in the industry’s most advanced facilities.

