2026 Schwab Foundation Award winners announced, joining a community of innovators impacting nearly 1 billion lives

DAVOS-KLOSTERS, SWITZERLAND, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship today announces its 2026 Social Entrepreneurs and Innovators of the Year. Twenty-one pioneering leaders from 17 organisations join a dynamic community of social innovators and entrepreneurs who, over the past 27 years, have improved the lives of over 950 million people across 190 countries.From strengthening emergency medical services in Ethiopia, to establishing circular textile economies in Lebanon and tackling the shortage of STEM teachers in North America, this year’s awardees were selected for their transformative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing social challenges.“This year’s awardees highlight the extraordinary resilience and ingenuity at the heart of our social innovator and entrepreneur community. In the face of unprecedented disruption and uncertainty, these leaders have not only adapted their models but have deepened their commitment to lasting impact. Their achievements, alongside those of the wider community, demonstrate that purpose-driven innovation can truly transform societies and build a more inclusive, sustainable future for all,” said Hilde Schwab, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship. “I am very proud of the role the Schwab Foundation plays in helping this remarkable community to thrive.”Insights from the Schwab Foundation’s 2026 ‘ Built to Last: Social Innovation in Transition ’ report underscores the sector’s resilience amid macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Over the past year, innovators collectively mobilised $970 million in financial resources and $89 million in in-kind contributions. This is despite of the fact that:- 82% report being affected by shrinking resources, triggering delays in programme rollout (70%) and disruption to scaling plans (72%)- 54% cited staff retention as a growing challenge- 68% experienced weakened collaborations and partnerships due to sector volatilityThe Schwab Foundation plays a vital convening and enabling role for social innovators, offering a trusted platform for collaboration, learning and visibility. More than 80% of surveyed innovators say the Foundation has helped progress their work and strengthen their systems thinking, while over 70% credit it with enabling new partnerships. Half of respondents report that Foundation support has reinforced their operational capacity.A major initiative is the Rise Ahead Pledge , a collective commitment by leading companies to boost the social economy by 2030. With CJ Group, Lenovo, Northwell Health, and PROSUS newly joining the pledge, this brings the total number of signatories to 28. Twenty-five of these organisations have also reported on their social innovation spending in 2024. In total, they invested USD 525 million into social innovation since the launch of the pledge. Thirty-six percent of this investment was provided through social procurement, 25% to non-financial support, and 23% to financial support. The pledge has driven significant advances in social procurement, the standardisation of data collection on social enterprises and impact investing.Signatories, the EY organisation, Microsoft, MovingWorlds and SAP are collaborating on a new entrepreneur support programme titled ‘Scaling AI for Good’ for social innovators implementing AI for impact.François Bonnici, Director of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Head of Foundations at the World Economic Forum, said:“The next decade must move the models of social innovation decisively from the margins to the mainstream, transforming not only markets but mindsets. By embedding impact practices into traditional economic systems and amplifying the voices of those driving change, we are helping to build the foundations of a more inclusive and sustainable global economy.”The 21 award winners, within four categories, are:1. Social EntrepreneursIndividuals employing innovative, market-based approaches to directly address social issues.-Kibret Abebe (Tebita Ambulance, Ethiopia): Pioneering emergency medical services and pre-hospital care.-Ioana Bauer Sǎndescu (eLiberare, Romania): Prioritising protection models to prevent and identify human trafficking and sexual exploitation, while holistically supporting survivors.-Minhaj Chowdhury (Drinkwell, Bangladesh): Providing safe and affordable drinking water through patented filtration technology.-Mario Haberfeld (Onçafari, Brazil): Advancing wildlife conservation and ecotourism, protecting endangered species including Jaguars, and co-leading the Jaguar Rivers Initiative across South America.-Omar Itani (FabricAID, Lebanon): Building circular textile economies and improving access to affordable clothing for marginalised communities.-Olivia Onyemaobi (Pad-Up Creations, Nigeria): Tackling menstrual poverty with more sustainable, reusable sanitary pads.-Ana María Raad Briz (Fundación Reimagina, Chile): Driving educational innovation and empowering youth.-Piyush Tewari (SaveLIFE Foundation, India): Improving road safety and emergency response systems.2. Corporate Social InnovatorsLeaders within multinational or regional companies who drive the development of new products, services, initiatives, or business models that address societal and environmental challenges.-François-Ghislain Morillion (VEJA, France): Transforming the footwear industry by integrating social, economic and ecological justice into its supply chain.-Karen Basiye (Safaricom, Kenya): Driving forward social and environmental impact within the telecommunications industry.-Hamzah Sarwar (Reckitt, UK): Leading initiatives that create positive health outcomes, strengthens communities and promotes equity.3. Public Social InnovatorsLeaders in the public sector who harness the power of social innovation to create public good through policy, regulation, or public initiatives.-Mamadou Ndiaye (Ministry of Microfinance and Social and Solidarity Economy, Senegal): Promoting inclusive economic development and social entrepreneurship.-Orlando Rojas (The Government Lab, Chile): Enhancing public service delivery and citizen participation.-Viviantie Sarjuni (National Entrepreneurship Institute (INSKEN), Malaysia): Supporting rural livelihoods and inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystems.4. Collective Social InnovatorsPeople who bring together organisations to solve complex problems that cannot be tackled by individual actors.-Emad Adly and Ghada Ahmadein (Arab Network for Environment and Development, Egypt): Advancing environmental sustainability and civil society engagement.-Talia Milgrom-Elcott and Maya Morales Garcia (Beyond100K, USA): The nerve centre of a national movement to end the STEM teacher shortage.-Juliana Uribe Villegas, Mariana Díaz and Lina Torres (Movilizatorio, Colombia): Innovating, building capacities and bringing together movements of movements to drive democratic, social and climate action in today’s hyperconnected world.Awardees embark on a focused three-year journey before becoming lifelong members, gaining access to global networks, collaborative projects, and capacity-building initiatives. Their recognition amplifies the influence of social innovation, inspiring others to adopt and support transformative solutions.For detailed insights and information from the 2026 awardees and the Schwab Foundation’s wider social innovator community: www.wef.ch/schwabfoundation26

