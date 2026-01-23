TUNA RECALL 2026: IS YOUR TUNA CAN SAFE? TONNINO CONFIRMS NO IMPACT FROM YELLOWFIN RECALL UPDATE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumers search for answers following recent news about a yellowfin tuna recall, Tonnino Tuna confirms that no Tonnino products are affected and that all Tonnino tuna cans and jars currently on the market are safe to consume.Tonnino wants to proactively reassure who may be seeking clarity following recent headlines and searches related to the “tuna recall 2026” and “yellowfin tuna recall,” that none of its yellowfin, albacore, ventresca, or specialty tuna products are included in the recall and that no safety alerts, quality concerns, or regulatory actions have been issued against the brand.“Tonnino maintains full traceability across our supply chain, from sourcing to packaging,” said Gabriela Jimenez, Sales and Marketing director at Tonnino. “We own the process from sea to shelves, regularly test our products and work closely with certified partners to ensure safety, quality, and transparency. Our customers can feel confident that Tonnino tuna remains unaffected and safe and can even trace every Tonnino jar through our website.”Tonnino emphasizes transparency and clarity during moments when consumers are understandably concerned. The brand confirms that its tuna is sourced, handled, and packed through a dedicated facility that are not connected to the products referenced in the current yellowfin tuna recall. As part of its standard operations, Tonnino maintains traceability and routine quality checks across its supply chain, and to date, no safety notices, advisories, or regulatory actions have involved any Tonnino products. Out of an abundance of care, the brand is sharing this update to help customers make informed decisions with confidence.Tonnino specializes in premium tuna packed in olive oil and spring water, offering whole-cut fillets rather than shredded tuna. The brand remains devoted to quality and top flavors through its commitment to craftsmanship, clean ingredients, and elevated quality standards across all product lines.Consumers with questions about tuna safety are encouraged to verify product information directly with brands rather than relying on generalized recall headlines. For additional details about sourcing, quality standards, or specific products, customers can visit www. tonnino.com. To learn more about Tonnino Albacore and Yellowfin Tuna and its award-winning Salmon, visit Tonnino.com. Tonnino is available nationwide in retailers from Walmart to Erewhon, Sprouts, Wegman’s, Whole Foods, Publix and most major banners and online.For more information about Tonnino and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Jennifer Krosche Moreno at Jennifer@bluefrogcomm.com

