TWO MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS NAMED ‘LEADERS OF INFLUENCE: MINORITY ATTORNEYS’ BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Tim Chang Juan Torres

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partners Tim Chang and Juan Torres are recognized as “2026 Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in a special supplement. Honorees are selected as “standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the legal scene while serving as trusted advisors in the Los Angeles region,” according to the publication.“This recognition reflects the impact Tim and Juan have made on the legal community and the clients they serve,” said Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “Their dedication, talent and achievements set a powerful example for our firm and the legal profession.”Tim Chang advises multinational public companies, privately held businesses and high-net-worth individuals on complex business and cross-border matters. Fluent in Chinese, Chang “plays a pivotal role in U.S.–Asia transactional work, regularly advising clients on cross-border deals involving China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the United States,” the Los Angeles Business Journal noted. He frequently serves as outside general counsel to Asian companies with U.S. operations, coordinating litigation and intellectual property strategy. Chang was also named a 2024 Legal Visionary by the Los Angeles Times.Juan Torres is a seasoned litigator with more than 30 years of experience representing business owners in complex commercial, employment, real estate, construction, insurance and intellectual property disputes. He has extensive experience in federal and state courts, including bankruptcy courts, as well as arbitration and mediation. A native Spanish speaker, Torres “has earned deep trust within the growing Latino business community, serving as a culturally attuned advisor who understands the unique challenges and opportunities facing these entrepreneurs,” according to the Los Angeles Business Journal. Torres was also recognized in the 2025 edition of “Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.