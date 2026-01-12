Attorney General Hanaway Obtains Commitment of Sexually Violent Predator in City of St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) Unit has secured the civil commitment of Bobby Davis following a successful jury trial in the City of St. Louis. The jury found that Davis meets the legal criteria to be classified as a Sexually Violent Predator under Missouri law, resulting in his commitment to the Department of Mental Health.

“My Office is hard at work to fulfill our mission and protect Missourians from sexually violent predators,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “I am thankful to our Sexually Violent Predator Unit attorneys who provide justice to victims and ensure predators can no longer threaten the safety of Missourians.”

The SVP Unit seeks the civil commitment of sexual offenders who have been previously convicted of a sexually violent offense and currently suffer from a mental abnormality which makes them more likely than not to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence if not confined in a secure facility.

Davis has an extensive history of sexual violent behavior against both adults and children, beginning in the 1980s, including convictions in 1999 for sodomizing multiple children. His sexually violent behavior continued while he was incarcerated in the Missouri Department of Corrections for those convictions.

At trial, expert psychologists testified that Davis suffers from Antisocial Personality Disorder and Other Specified Paraphilic Disorder and has a mental abnormality that makes him more likely than not to commit future acts of sexual violence if not confined and receiving treatment in a secure facility.

On December 11, 2025, following a jury trial, Davis was found to be a Sexually Violent Predator and was ordered to be committed to the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health for care, control, and treatment.

The case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Paige Wheeler and Corie Geary-Atkins.

Just as the Sexually Violent Predator Unit exemplifies the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to protecting Missourians through dedicated and expert advocacy, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled attorneys. The Attorney General’s Office continues to develop legal talent whose work strengthens the rule of law and delivers justice for victims across Missouri. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.