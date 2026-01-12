Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: January 12, 2026 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Bridge Rehabilitation and Preservation Project in Buffalo and Cheektowaga Open House Set for Wednesday, January 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Martha P. Mitchell Community Center The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, January 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. regarding a proposed rehabilitation and preservation project involving five bridges over State Route 33 in the City of Buffalo and the Town of Cheektowaga, Erie County. The meeting will be held at the Martha P. Mitchell Community Center, located at 175 Oakmont Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215. The open-house-style meeting will feature displays about the project, information about construction and proposed timelines, and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. The project, which is expected to get underway in the spring of 2027, will repair and improve five bridges over State Route 33 to enhance safety and extend the structures' service life. Work includes repairing concrete and steel, replacing bridge bearings, rails and fences, concrete sealing, bridge painting, and deck surface treatments. Some of the bridges will require off-site detours during construction to allow crews to complete the work safely. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Geoff R. Gross, PE, Regional Structures Engineer, at (716) 847-5243, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203.