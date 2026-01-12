Estate Planning Attorney Nicole Fenz Dispels Common Myths About Wills in HelloNation

Nicole Fenz of Law Office of Nicole E. Fenz

LANCASTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What myths about wills could leave your family unprotected? In an article published by HelloNation , attorney Nicole Fenz of the Law Office of Nicole E. Fenz in Lancaster, New York, addresses widespread misconceptions about wills and explains why they are essential for people of all backgrounds. She stresses that believing wills are only for the wealthy or that verbal instructions are enough can cause lasting confusion and conflict for loved ones.Fenz explains that a will is not about the size of an estate but about ensuring clarity. Anyone with dependents, belongings, or specific wishes benefits from having one. Without a legally valid will, decisions often fall to state laws, which may divide property in ways that do not reflect personal preferences.Another common myth she highlights is the idea that surviving spouses automatically inherit everything. In blended families or situations with children from prior relationships, inheritance laws may distribute assets differently than intended. This can lead to unexpected financial strain and family disagreements, outcomes that could be avoided with a proper will in place.Fenz notes that informal statements or handwritten notes rarely hold legal weight. Courts typically require formal, witnessed documents to recognize a person’s wishes. Relying on casual instructions risks leaving loved ones with no legal guidance during an already difficult time.Beyond distributing assets, a will serves a broader purpose. It allows individuals to name guardians for minor children, designate who will manage affairs, and assign specific items to chosen beneficiaries. This clarity helps prevent misunderstandings and ensures important decisions reflect the individual’s true intentions.Having a will is ultimately about protection. It shields family members from unnecessary legal battles and gives them confidence that they are following a clear plan. In moments of loss, this direction reduces conflict and provides peace of mind.Fenz emphasizes that creating a will is not about expecting the worst but about being responsible. By drafting a proper will, people take control of their future and ensure that their loved ones are cared for according to their wishes. She encourages adults not to delay this important step, regardless of age or wealth. Myths About Wills That Could Hurt Your Family provides Nicole Fenz’s perspective on the dangers of misinformation and the importance of sound estate planning. She makes it clear that a will is one of the most effective tools for avoiding conflict and protecting those who matter most.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

