Universal Joint Greenville to Host First Annual Chili Cook-Off

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Joint Greenville will host its First Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, February 28, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, bringing together the local community for an afternoon of chili tasting, friendly competition, and giving back.The event will feature chili prepared by home cooks and local restaurants, along with professional judging and People’s Choice voting.A portion of proceeds from the Chili Cook-Off will benefit Cancer Survivors Park Alliance , a local organization dedicated to creating meaningful public spaces that support cancer survivors and their families.“At its core, this event is about showing up for each other,” said Griffin Ricker, General Manager of UJ Greenville. “Partnering with Cancer Survivors Park Alliance gives this cook-off a purpose beyond competition and makes it something the whole community can feel good about being part of.”Cancer Survivors Park Alliance shared that partnerships like this help extend their work beyond traditional fundraising efforts.“Community events like this create awareness and support in a way that feels accessible and inclusive,” said Kay Roper, Executive Director of Cancer Survivors Park Alliance. “We appreciate Universal Joint Greenville for bringing people together and helping support cancer survivors through this event.”The Chili Cook-Off will take place at Universal Joint Greenville, located at 300 E. Stone Avenue, with general admission tickets available in advance through Eventbrite. Early bird tickets are available for a limited time, with general admission pricing beginning closer to the event date. Attendees will enjoy access to the event, chili tastings, and the opportunity to vote for their favorite chili.Home cooks and restaurants are also invited to compete, with team registration currently open. Professional judging will take place during the event, with winners announced at 3:30 PM, alongside People’s Choice Awards.For event details, ticket purchases, and team registration, visit us here.

