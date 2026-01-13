AXXEL PARTNERS WITH GRAPEVINE EXECUTIVE RECRUITERS TO STRENGTHEN ITS PRESENCE IN QUEBEC AND ONTARIO

AXXEL PARTNERS WITH GRAPEVINE EXECUTIVE RECRUITERS TO STRENGTHEN AND EXPAND EXECUTIVE AND PHARMACEUTICAL RECRUITMENT EXPERTISE

MONTRéAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axxel is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Grapevine Executive Recruiters, aimed at strengthening the group’s national platform by leveraging an established presence in both Quebec and Ontario, while further consolidating growth in Ontario and expanding its executive and specialized recruitment expertise, particularly within the pharmaceutical industry.

This partnership allows Axxel to broaden its service offering by integrating executive search and specialized talent recruitment into its existing Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Learning and Development, and Payroll and Benefits services. With over 20 years of experience and a team of nearly 50 professionals, the group is well positioned to support clients across Quebec, Ontario, and Canada.

Grapevine Executive Recruiters is recognized for its disciplined, relationship-driven approach to executive search and its strong track record in the pharmaceutical sector and related industries. Its active presence in both Quebec and Ontario represents a strategic advantage, enabling Axxel to deliver regionally grounded, national-level support.

“We are thrilled to welcome Grapevine Executive Recruiters to the Axxel group,” said Eric Haggar, CEO of Axxel. “Their executive search expertise, pharmaceutical industry knowledge, and footprint in both Quebec and Ontario align perfectly with our vision of delivering high-impact, integrated HR solutions.”

“This partnership strengthens our ability to support organizations at the most critical stages of their growth,” said Jessica Benabou, Managing Partner - Talent & Growth. “By integrating Grapevine’s executive and pharmaceutical recruitment expertise into Axxel, we are offering clients a seamless, end-to-end talent solution—rooted in trust, sector knowledge, and long-term partnership—across Quebec, Ontario, and beyond.”

“This partnership with Axxel allows us to continue our growth while preserving the personalized, high-touch approach that defines Grapevine,” added Darren Kruszynski, President of Grapevine Executive Recruiters. “Together, we offer clients expanded geographic reach, deep sector expertise, and end-to-end strategic support.”

“Grapevine is excited to be expanding the service to our clients giving them a full suite of Human Resource offerings and exciting new additions to better serve them.”

About Axxel

Axxel is a Quebec and Ontario-based professional services group specializing in talent acquisition, human resources, payroll, learning and development, and specialized recruitment. Through its operating companies, Axxel HR and Exceleris, Axxel delivers integrated, end-to-end people solutions that support organizations at every stage of growth. Combining the agility and personalized approach of boutique firms with the depth of a multidisciplinary team, Axxel Group partners closely with clients to deliver strategic, compliant, and human-centered solutions across Quebec, Ontario, Canada and the US.

About Axxel HR

Axxel HR is a full-service human resources consulting firm covering the complete employee lifecycle. Its services include HR management, talent acquisition, learning and development, and payroll and benefits administration. As part of Axxel Group, Axxel HR operates as an extension of its clients’ teams, offering customized, practical, and compliant solutions while maintaining a strong focus on relationships, culture, and long-term partnership.

About Exceleris

Founded in 2004 in the Greater Montreal area, Exceleris is a specialized recruitment firm focused on accounting, taxation, and finance roles. Established by two experienced CPAs, Exceleris is trusted by hiring managers, HR departments, and finance professionals for its disciplined, relationship-driven approach and its belief that taking the time to do things right leads to lasting placements and stronger organizations. As a member of Axxel Group, Exceleris complements the group’s broader talent and HR offering with deep financial recruitment expertise.

About Grapevine Executive Recruiters

Established in 1989, Grapevine Executive Recruiters is a boutique executive search firm recognized for its personalized, high-touch approach and strong expertise in the pharmaceutical sector and related industries. With an established presence in both Ontario and Quebec, Grapevine supports organizations in identifying and securing senior-level and specialized talent through a disciplined, relationship-focused search process rooted in deep industry knowledge.

