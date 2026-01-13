TRACT CLOSES ON TWO INCREMENTAL LAND ACQUISITIONS ADDING 1,458 ACRES TO CALDWELL VALLEY TECHNOLOGY PARK IN TEXAS

Tract's Caldwell Valley Technology Park is a 3,000-acre property that can support more than 4GW of data center capacity The Tract Caldwell Valley Technology Park is 30 minutes from the Austin airport and has unique access to grid interconnection and onsite natural gas resources supported by a custom development agreement enabling data center and advanced manufacturing uses Tract, a developer of master-planned data center campuses, logo

1,458 acres of contiguous land added through two acquisitions adjacent to the existing 1,515-acre Technology Park which can support 4GW+ of data center capacity

The uniqueness of the Caldwell Valley Technology Park and support from our local partners made it easy to double down on our investments here.” — Graham Williams, President, Tract

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRACT CLOSES ON TWO INCREMENTAL ACQUISITIONS ADDING 1,458 ACRES TO CALDWELL VALLEY TECHNOLOGY PARK IN CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS - BRINGING TOTAL CAMPUS TO NEARLY 3,000 ACRESProperty can support up to 4GW with an efficient and flexible master plan for data center and power generation developmentTract, a developer of master-planned data center campuses, today announced that it has added 1,458 acres of contiguous land to its existing 1,515-acre Caldwell Valley Technology Park in Caldwell County, Texas through two recently closed acquisitions. The full ~3,000-acre technology park can support more than 4GW of data center capacity in a strategic location to support cloud, AI inferencing and AI training. The technology park is 30 minutes from the Austin airport and has unique access to grid interconnection and onsite natural gas resources supported by a custom development agreement enabling data center and advanced manufacturing uses.This recent land acquisition nearly doubles Tract’s footprint in Caldwell County - the rapidly growing area between Austin and San Antonio, Texas. Tract, Bluebonnet and LCRA are planning for an onsite substation capable of scaling to 1.6GW, with the first 250MW of capacity contracted for delivery in the first quarter of 2028. In addition, Tract has initiated plans for onsite power generation that will become grid connected.For over two years, Tract has worked closely with state agencies and local entities to create a master planned data center campus that is integrated into the community’s vision for responsible growth.“Tract continues to prove itself a strong, collaborative partner who is interested in becoming a part of the community and supporting our growing needs,” said County Judge Hoppy Haden. “Their willingness to invest in our priority initiatives demonstrates a long-term commitment and reflects a partnership based on trust, respect and shared goals.”“We are happy to expand in Caldwell County, creating one of the largest data center campuses in Texas that is close to a robust workforce and strategically located for all data center use cases,” said Graham Williams, President, Tract. “The uniqueness of this location and support from our local partners, made it a clear decision to double down on our investments here.”With the acquisition of this site, Tract adds to its portfolio of master-planned, zoned and powered land which is tailored to the scale that will be required for future data center campuses. Tract has over 25GW of planned capacity and over 25,000 acres of land under control across the country, including campuses exceeding 1,000 acres and 1GW in each of, Arizona, Iowa, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Virginia.About Tract:Tract is the trusted partner for accelerating responsible technology infrastructure. We create opportunities that bring economic development to communities.As technology becomes a larger part of our lives and economy, Tract provides master-planned data center parks to facilitate speed and certainty in developing new data center capacity. We work with hyperscalers and operators, local communities, landowners, and energy companies to incorporate long-term planning and scaled sites in a way that streamlines development cycles and benefits all stakeholders.We believe that master planned development projects must be strategically coordinated with long-term vision and commitments. Our team brings together curated, operational capabilities and essential expertise in planning, development, energy, digital infrastructure, and real estate to achieve end-to-end coordination with our partners.Tract is headquartered in Denver, CO, and works with communities across the globe.Media Contact:marketing@tract.com303.313.3015

