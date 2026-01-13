Paren and Transportation Energy Institute Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Industry-Defining EV Charging Data

Charging Analytics Program powered by Paren

New collaboration brings the most comprehensive fast charging data to CPOs, energy and convenience retailers, and OEMs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paren, the leading EV charging data platform widely relied upon by leading infrastructure and mobility stakeholders, today announced a formal strategic partnership, with TEI’s Charging Analytics Program. This program will provide its network of market stakeholders and thought leaders with advanced analysis and insights powered by Paren’s EV charging data, giving decision makers a clearer, more complete view of charging performance across the market.

The collaboration is designed to equip TEI’s network, including charging point operators, energy and convenience retailers, and OEMs, with data-driven intelligence to support infrastructure planning, investment strategy, and operational improvement. Paren’s datasets span fast charging utilization, session behavior, reliability, amenities, pricing, and safety, offering a level of detail and consistency that is unmatched in the industry.

“Too many decisions in the EV charging market are still made with partial or inconsistent information,” said Florent Breton, CEO at Paren. “Paren connects every dot in the EV charging ecosystem using billions of unique data points, so stakeholders can see the full picture.This partnership with TEI ensures that members are working from the most complete, trusted view of how charging infrastructure actually performs in the real world.”

Paren’s EV data platform is used by leading companies to inform location selection, pricing strategy, and competitive benchmarking. By translating complex charging behavior into clear, actionable insights, Paren enables organizations to improve performance, strengthen customer experience, and drive better returns on infrastructure investments.

Under the partnership, TEI will continue to offer its network with quarterly insights with its Charging Analytics Program as well as tailored solutions and now these stakeholders will have privileged access to Paren-powered EV data, including market intelligence, performance benchmarking, and custom analytical support. These insights from Paren will help stakeholders evaluate network performance, compare outcomes across markets, and respond more effectively to changing demand and policy conditions.

“TEI exists to provide the market with insight it can trust,” said John Eichberger, Executive Director at the Transportation Energy Institute. “After careful review, we chose Paren as our exclusive data provider as they have set the standard for EV charging data quality and coverage. Their analytics consistently outperform other sources in depth, accuracy, and relevance. By partnering with Paren, we are raising the bar for the level of analysis available to our network.”

As the EV charging sector matures, stakeholders are increasingly demanding transparency, comparability, and evidence-based decision making. The Paren and TEI partnership reflects that shift and signals a growing emphasis on data that supports smarter deployment, stronger operations, and long-term market confidence.

About Paren

Paren is the leading EV charging data platform, providing the most comprehensive and trusted insights into fast charging utilization, session behavior, reliability, amenities, pricing, and safety. Paren’s data is used by charging operators, automakers, utilities, investors, and policymakers to make informed location and pricing decisions, benchmark performance against competitors, and improve infrastructure outcomes and ROI. By connecting billions of unique data points across the charging ecosystem, Paren delivers clarity at scale.

Learn more at: https://www.paren.app/

About the Transportation Energy Institute

The Transportation Energy Institute (TEI) is a non-advocacy research organization dedicated to studying transportation-energy. Founded by NACS in 2013 as the Fuels Institute as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit social welfare organization, the Transportation Energy Institute publishes fact-based research projects designed to answer relevant market questions, not advocate for any specific outcome. Our reports are geared toward all industry stakeholders – from those trying to make strategic business decisions to policymakers considering legislation and regulations affecting the fuels and vehicles markets.

Learn more at: https://www.transportationenergy.org/

