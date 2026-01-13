The Designers Collaborative, a designer focused buying program is sharing ways to increase profits in the New Year

For nearly a decade The Designers Collaborative, has grown to now have more than 500 members and covers all of North America, and has Canadian members as well. The Designers Collaborative is an innovative buying group program that gives designers greater buying power to secure larger discounts and unlock more profits. The Designers Collaborative's founder Heather McManus said, "In some instances, Design Professionals don’t always get a seat at the table—so I made my own buying group and made sure the chairs were powerful and inclusive." Members of The Designers Collaborative are design-focused businesses that are vetted and are active professionals in the interior design industry, who are either an interior designer, decorator, or home stager. The Designers Collaborative's dedicated team, Megan Cochran, Onboarding Specialist, Heather McManus, Founder & CEO, and Linda Speed, Account Manager, together help the buying collective run smoothly.

The Designers Collaborative unlocks ‘stocking dealer pricing’ for members of their innovative designer focused buying program.

The Designers Collaborative is not like any other buying group. We often crowdsource opening orders using the power of 500 + members, so even our newest vendors find the value of working with us.”” — Heather McManus, CEO & Founder of The Designers Collaborative

KINNELON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Design Professionals looking for ways to increase their profits in the new year, Heather McManus, CEO and Founder of The Designers Collaborative , is sharing how her designer-focused buying program is unlocking ‘stocking dealer pricing’ for its 500+ members.“In some instances, Design Professionals don’t always get a seat at the table—so I made my own buying group and made sure there were enough chairs to be considered powerful and inclusive,” Heather commented.When Heather first started The Designers Collaborative, she wanted to help designers like herself with tools to grow their businesses the way they wanted to grow. As an interior designer who founded Artistry Interiors, LLC, and who still struggled to make profits after years of client success, she built an innovative buying group program that gave designers more buying power to reach for bigger discounts, with exciting ways to unlock more profits.Fast forward to nearly a decade, The Designers Collaborative covers all of North America, and has grown to include more than 500 members. Providing a robust membership program that offers ways to increase profit, unlock stocking dealer savings, business development education, insightful webinars, member meet-ups, and useful templates. Within an inclusive community of like-minded design professionals who are looking to connect + expand their businesses along the way.Each TDC member is a design-focused business that is vetted and an active professional in the interior design industry—who are either an interior designer, decorator, or home stager. Members include solo entrepreneurs, who work from home offices or small design studios, while others are part of larger design and staging firms that employ other designers, and some even have their own showrooms or retail spaces. TDC even embraces recent design school graduates or professional staging students who are embarking on their careers and who are looking to learn the ropes by finding new resources. TDC helps all levels of design professionals to source and purchase home furnishings, lighting, rugs, and more –at prices that are below many manufacturers' trade programs. Heather shares, “The Designers Collaborative is professionally run with a dedicated staff, policies, an advisory board, and a self-funded Emergency Fund which is ready to use in the exceedingly rare case of a member acting in bad faith. TDC is not like any other buying group, because the leadership and guidelines make it totally secure for members.”A single annual membership gives access to look behind the curtain to see the leading vendors, and gain access to the industry’s best pricing, and stocking dealer discounts, plus practical tools and a generous peer network that allows its members to make the most of it with over 300 vendors across all categories, price points, and design styles. “Working with our Account Holders is easy, and they offer their vendor accounts at the best price tiers to members. One of the biggest advantages is the robust growth of our vendor catalog. We’re constantly adding new vendors and if one isn’t currently offered, we can help you open an account and that member can become the new Account Holder.” Heather shared, “We often crowdsource opening orders using the power of 500 + members, so even our newest vendors find the value of working with our buying group.”From designers who are just starting out to established design firms, with decades of experience to designers who need more coaching and help with growing their careers. TDC also has Canadian Members who can assist with freight brokers and answer questions about border-crossing paperwork. Added benefits to members are the community this buying group works with, and it accepts members at all stages of their careers. “With the idea of providing more vendors at better discounts, TDC has bigger purchasing power. In a nutshell: the more you buy, the more you save.” Heather commented, “Membership in The Designers Collaborative gives you incredible buying power—at the BEST possible pricing tier that suits your business and the way you want to buy from hundreds of vendors. And we don’t require any minimums—so all members can order as much or as little as they like.”As an added bonus, TDC offers its members a private Facebook Group that provides access to a community of like-minded professionals to connect with and learn from. The Designers Collaborative Facebook Group also offers weekly live updates on our group, vendors, and the industry, along with a space for engaging discussions with fellow members across the U.S. and Canada. Heather emphasised, “TDC offers so many ways to continue to learn with monthly webinars, custom digital tools that are resources for members, and bi-monthly Round Table Meetings with experts that focus on a topic designers struggle with. We add new tools whenever we see a question in the Facebook Group asked repeatedly, because it must be something the majority of our design pros are wrestling with. Creating these tools like the Trade Professionals List, Who Really Makes It List, Ultimate Souring Guide, and so many more business resources, saves our members time and provides invaluable intel."“2026 is an exciting time for TDC and for our members. Heather shares, “I am thrilled to be heading out West for an inspiration trip to visit brands and reconnect with our members at the Las Vegas Market! Stop by and say hello at a fun designer meet-up at Armen Living's free headshot activation.” Complimentary headshots will be offered from 9 am to 11 am, on Monday, January 26, 2026 in Las Vegas Market, showroom B762.Heather also invites design professionals to TDC's virtual learning sessions, with three upcoming events planned for January and February. Visit TDC’s Events page on their website for more details and to sign up to attend each of these virtual events.-Thursday, January 15, 2026, from 1 pm to 2 pm EST on “5 Steps to Selling Furniture without a Showroom.” Learn five powerful strategies to confidently sell furniture without a showroom and increase your revenue, even without a physical space.-Thursday, January 29, 2026, from 2 pm to 3 pm EST on “Design Spec on Selling Furniture Without a Showroom." This topic helps interior designers, who are stuck and playing it small to grow their businesses. In the webinar, Heather shares practical knowledge on how to get your client into upholstery they will love (without having to sit through a test), as well as the mindset work the designer must do to feel confident selling high-end custom upholstery.-Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 1 pm to 2 pm EST on “3 Secrets for Pricing Furniture for Success.” Learn three proven strategies to confidently sell furniture, increase your profits, and build trust with clients.Heather added, “Stay tuned for more events and brand collaborations planned throughout 2026, and a series of celebrations to honor our 10-year anniversary in business at October High Point Market.” Visit TDC's website for more details on the events page. For questions about The Designers Collaborative Click here to schedule a time to connect. AboutThe Designers Collaborative (TDC) is a buying collective with over 500 interior design members and growing. This is what it means their buying group unlocks stocking dealer discounts and the power in numbers –with access to exclusive tools. We are able to offer the largest amount of options, with a list of over 300 vendors at the best price tiers in the industry. TDC members can buy at the same price levels that furniture stores do. No more getting outpriced by the internet, and still making incredible markups and the security of having a dedicated Account Holder work with you the entire time. Each TDC dedicated Account Holders also help with damages, managing vendor payments, freight billing, and logistics.###

Watch The Designers Collaborative, Behind the Scenes: Buying Group Webinar Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.