Digital Sportsman and Fishin’ Girl Nation Partner to Empower and Elevate Women Guides and Anglers Nationwide

Partnership Delivers Modern Business Tools and Shared Mission to Fuel the Fastest-Growing Segment in Angling

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Sportsman and Fishin’ Girl Nation today announced a strategic two-year partnership aimed at supporting women in fishing across the United States. The collaboration will provide women guides, captains, and outdoor operators as well as the broader community of women anglers with access to modern business tools, education, and resources to advance their fishing journey.According to the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), nearly 36% of anglers are women, making them the fastest growing segment in the sport. This partnership builds on that momentum, creating opportunities for women to thrive as both professional guides and as engaged members of the larger fishing community.“Fishin’ Girl Nation is built on connection and support for every woman who loves fishing, no matter where you are or what you fish for,” said Cathy Sanders, founder of Fishin’ Girl Nation and owner of Fishin’ Girl Charters. “With Digital Sportsman, our members and guides get more than a technology platform, they get a true partner who believes in their independence, growth, and the joy of sharing what they love.”As part of the partnership, Digital Sportsman will provide Fishin’ Girl Nation guides and captains access to modern tools for online booking, business management, websites, and digital marketing. Digital Sportsman will also launch a dedicated Fishin’ Girl Nation–branded page on its DS Discover marketplace, making it easier for members of the Fishin’ Girl Nation community to find and book trips with participating guides, while increasing visibility and direct bookings for women-led fishing businesses.Additionally, Digital Sportsman will sponsor select Fishin’ Girl Nation women’s fishing tournaments and on-the-water events in 2026, reinforcing a shared commitment to visibility, community and real-world investment in women-led fishing businesses. Additional event details will be announced in the coming months.“This partnership is about giving women guides the same tools, confidence, and control that every successful business owner deserves,” said Michelle Faul, chief marketing officer of Digital Sportsman. “Women anglers want experiences they can trust, and women guides deserve tools that put them in control of their business. By partnering with Fishin’ Girl Nation, we are supporting both sides of that equation in a way that is community-first and built for long-term sustainability.”In connection with the partnership, Digital Sportsman is also introducing Digital Sportswoman, a broader initiative focused on supporting women guides and experience operators by reducing barriers to entry, simplifying business operations, and fostering community-driven growth. Through partnerships like this one, Digital Sportswoman aims to help women build confidence and sustainable businesses while maintaining full ownership and control.Together, Digital Sportsman and Fishin’ Girl Nation are setting a new standard for partnership in the outdoor industry—one rooted in collaboration, reinvestment, and respect for the women shaping the future of fishing.About Digital SportsmanDigital Sportsman is a U.S.-based technology company and one of the fastest-growing platforms serving water and woods operators. More than a booking platform, Digital Sportsman combines reservations, CRM, IT services, and marketing into one operator-first system built specifically for outdoor businesses. The platform helps guides, outfitters, rental operators, lodges, and tour companies simplify operations, grow direct bookings, and retain full ownership of their customers and revenue. Founded by U.S. Army veteran Anthony Hamilton and his three sons, Digital Sportsman is built by operators, for operators. Find more information at www.dspro.guide and follow on Instagram @DigitalSportsman, Facebook @DigitalSportsman, and LinkedIn @DigitalSportsman.About Fishin’ Girl NationFishin’ Girl Nation is a nationwide women’s fishing community built to provide a safe, supportive space for women anglers of all skill levels and fishing styles. The organization operates through three strategic focus areas: a women’s fishing club that connects women who fish across all 50 states; the Fishin’ Girl Nation Safehouse, dedicated to helping women who are victims of human trafficking; and the Fishin’ Girl Nation Extreme Team, an all-women fishing team focused on breaking barriers on and off the water while raising awareness for the Safehouse mission. Together, these initiatives help create safety, community, and opportunity for women — on the water and beyond. Find more information at www.fishingirlnation.com and follow on Instagram @FishinGirlNation, Facebook @FishinGirlNation, TikTok @FishinGirlNation, and YouTube @FishinGirlNation.###Media Contact:Michelle FaulDigital SportsmanMichelle@ds.guide

