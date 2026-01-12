Windscribe VPN Partners with Kagi, Notesnook, Addy.io, and Ente to Create a Privacy-Focused Alliance

Windscribe's mascot Garry, along with Kagi's and Ente's mascots

Windscribe VPN aims to create a robust, decentralized ecosystem of privacy products that puts users firmly in control of their data and digital footprint.

In an ongoing effort to champion user privacy and promote decentralization in the digital age, Windscribe is pleased to announce a new partnership with Kagi, Notesnook, Addy.io, and Ente. This collaboration aims to create a robust, decentralized ecosystem of privacy products that puts users firmly in control of their data and digital footprint.

At Windscribe, we’ve always believed that privacy is a fundamental right, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to maintaining and protecting that right.

Together, these services offer a suite of privacy tools designed to secure everything from email and online storage to search and note-taking, all while operating independently of one another.

Starting immediately, Windscribe Pro users can receive exclusive discounts and deals from our partners. For more information, please visit the partnerships page at https://windscribe.com/windscribes-gang

Why a Privacy-Focused Partnership?

We’re often asked why we’re partnering with like-minded companies instead of building a suite of services in-house. The answer is simple: compartmentalization across services best serves user privacy. In a world where convenience can often lead to compromises in security, we believe that keeping your eggs in different baskets is the safest approach.

The Rationale:

Security First: By working independently, each company is able to operate its infrastructure, code, and teams autonomously. This means that even if one account is compromised, the collateral damage is minimal. The compromise of one service does not jeopardize the entire ecosystem.

Availability: With separate infrastructures and systems, services can remain available even if one faces an outage or termination. This reduces the risk of a complete service shutdown, preventing the potential hostage-taking of your data and tools.

Privacy Through Diversity: A decentralized approach means it’s harder for bad actors to correlate your data across platforms. With services running independently, profiling an individual becomes exponentially more difficult. You’re not putting all your data in one basket where it can be tracked and monitored across a single ecosystem.

Specialization Over Bundling: Unlike other services that force users into switching from trusted products to newer alternatives earlier in their product lifecycle, each service in this new ecosystem has been chosen for its specialization in providing the best product possible.

The Bottom Line

This partnership enables us to bring a wider array of privacy tools directly to Windscribe’s audience, empowering users to take control of their data across multiple facets of their digital lives. By combining our expertise in VPNs with Kagi, Notesnook, Addy.io, and Ente’s specialized services, we are helping create an ecosystem that supports an open and private internet, where users can securely browse, store, and communicate without fear of surveillance or data exploitation.

“Privacy is a cornerstone of freedom, and with this partnership, we’re taking another step toward an internet where users have control, not corporations. By supporting independent, specialized services, we ensure that privacy isn’t just a feature, it’s a foundation. This is the internet we want to build, and it’s the one we’re inviting our users to join,” said Yegor Sak, CEO of Windscribe.



About Windscribe:

Windscribe is a leading provider of VPN services committed to protecting user privacy. With a no-logs policy, secure encryption, and physical VPN servers in over 70 countries, Windscribe provides powerful tools to ensure privacy and anonymity online.a

About addy.io

Addy.io is a powerful open-source anonymous email forwarding service that puts privacy first, allowing users worldwide to protect their real email address from spam, data breaches, and unwanted tracking.

Create unlimited email aliases effortlessly on the website, mobile apps (available for Android and iOS), browser extensions, or even on-the-fly during sign-ups.

About Ente

Ente Photos is a private, secure home for your photos, protected with end-to-end encryption. Only you, and the people you choose, can access your photos and videos.



About Kagi

Kagi is a company on a mission to humanize the web by creating user-centric, privacy-respecting products that put people first. One of Kagi's core offerings is Kagi Search.



About Notesnook

Notesnook is a private, encrypted, open-source notes app. It's mission is that your notes stay private with no spying, no tracking, and no ads, just secure, encrypted notes.



