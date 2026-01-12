BYFM and AMISK Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Food Security and Energy Resilience

Sprout AI (BYFM) and AMISK formed a strategic partnership to build secure, resilient food systems across Canada using advanced agriculture and energy solutions.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE, CANADA, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprout AI Inc., a publicly listed technology company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BYFM), together with its parent company TheraCann International Benchmark Corp. (collectively operating as “BYFM”), today announced a strategic collaboration with AMISK Energy Solutions Ltd. (“AMISK”), a Canadian-based energy and infrastructure group, to support the development of localized, resilient food production projects across Canada.The collaboration combines BYFM’s controlled-environment agriculture technology with AMISK’s expertise in energy, infrastructure, and community-based project development. Together, the parties aim to enable communities to produce secure, high-quality “Pure Produce” locally using closed-loop systems designed to reduce reliance on long, opaque, and increasingly fragile food supply chains.A New Model for Local Food and Community Resilience:BYFM’s vertical indoor Farming-as-a-Solution (FaaS) facilities enable year-round production of fruits, vegetables, herbs, selected root crops, and mushrooms in controlled environments independent of climate or seasonality.When paired with AMISK’s infrastructure and energy capabilities, projects can be configured to improve energy efficiency and, where appropriate, support grid-resilient or grid-independent operations.This approach supports communities seeking greater food security, supply reliability, and long-term resilience, particularly in regions where traditional food logistics are costly, unreliable, or vulnerable to disruption.Unlike conventional agricultural models, BYFM’s systems emphasize:- Local production for local consumption- Predictable quality, safety, and availability- Reduced water use through closed-loop nutrient delivery systems- Shorter supply chains that retain economic value within communitiesEducation, Training, and Knowledge Transfer:Each project is designed to function not only as a food production facility, but also as a community education and training hub. Depending on configuration, facilities may include dedicated classroom and training spaces supporting workforce development, skills transfer, and public education.These spaces may engage students, families, community members, government stakeholders, and food-service professionals, building local understanding of modern food production, sustainability, and controlled-environment agriculture. The objective is long-term local capability rather than reliance on external operators.Employment and Local Economic Impact:BYFM and AMISK anticipate projects that can deliver meaningful local employment benefits. Depending on scale and configuration, an individual facility may support up to approximately 100 direct and indirect jobs across operations, maintenance, logistics, training, and related services.By combining food production, education, and infrastructure investment, projects are designed to contribute to durable local economic activity alongside food security outcomes.Limited Project Capacity and Selective Participation:BYFM and AMISK emphasized that only a limited number of projects can be launched in Canada annually, reflecting a disciplined approach to execution, capital deployment, and long-term sustainability.Accordingly, the companies seek to engage with prepared, well-organized communities and partners positioned to move efficiently through planning, governance, and funding processes. Projects will be evaluated on a first-come, first-qualified basis, with priority given to those aligned with long-term objectives.Addressing a Broken Food Supply Chain:The collaboration launches amid rising food prices, declining quality, limited selection, and reduced transparency around food origins across Canada.BYFM’s “Pure Produce” model addresses these challenges by enabling food to be grown closer to where it is consumed, under controlled conditions free of pesticide, chemical, or biological contaminants. The approach improves shelf life, reduces spoilage, enhances traceability, and shortens supply chains, resulting in fresher, more predictable food aligned with community needs.Strategic Context and Disclosure:On December 1, 2025, TheraCann International Benchmark Corp., the parent company of Sprout AI Inc. (“BYFM”), entered into a Strategic Alliance & Finder Agreement with AMISK Energy Solutions Ltd. to support the identification, development, and financing of projects in Canada.Any regional exclusivity is conditional upon performance criteria and may be limited, reviewed annually, or revoked for non-performance. Upon completion of the amalgamation between Sprout AI Inc. and TheraCann International Benchmark Corp. (“BYFM”), the agreement is expected to be assumed by the resulting issuer, Beyond Farming North America Ltd.BYFM and AMISK Invitation to Communities, Investors, and Consumers:- Communities seeking greater food security and resilience- Investors aligned with long-term infrastructure and sustainability initiatives- Consumers interested in locally produced, high-quality foodTogether, the collaboration aims to reshape how food is produced, distributed, and consumed in Canada, strengthening communities while reducing exposure to global supply-chain risks.Leadership Commentary:According to Chris Bolton, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of BYFM “This collaboration with AMISK reflects our belief that food security is foundational infrastructure. By enabling communities to produce high-quality ‘Pure Produce’ locally, year-round, and at scale, we shorten supply chains, improve food quality, and retain economic value within local economies. We are taking a disciplined, selective approach focused on communities prepared to build resilient food systems for the long term.”Jeff Swindells, Co-Founder and CEO of AMISK, added “By combining BYFM’s advanced food production technology with AMISK’s energy and infrastructure expertise, we can help communities develop self-reliant systems that address food security, sustainability, and local employment together. This partnership is about education, workforce development, and building durable local capacity.”About Beyond Farming (CSE: BYFM):Beyond Farming is a technology-driven food infrastructure company focused on controlled-environment agriculture systems enabling year-round, local production of high-quality produce using sustainable, repeatable methods.Media: mainweb@beyondfarming.comInvestors: invest@beyondfarming.comAbout AMISK Energy Solutions Ltd.AMISK Energy Solutions is a Canadian energy and infrastructure group specializing in innovative, sustainable, and community-based development solutions.Contact: info@amisk-group.comForward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements relate to future events or performance and are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

