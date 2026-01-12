Chiropractic Expert Dr. Colm Murphy of Brighton, NY Explains the Effects of Sitting Too Long for HelloNation

Dr. Colm Murphy of Brighton Chiropractic Office

What really happens to the body when people sit too long during the day?

BRIGHTON, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What really happens to the body when people sit too long during the day? A HelloNation article addresses this concern, featuring insights from Chiropractic Expert Dr. Colm Murphy of Brighton Chiropractic Office in Brighton, NY. The article highlights how prolonged sitting contributes to stiffness, poor posture, and back pain, while offering practical strategies for prevention through movement.The HelloNation article begins with a reality most people face: modern life revolves around chairs. Whether working, commuting, or relaxing, hours of inactivity accumulate quickly. Dr. Murphy explains that the effects of sitting too long go beyond temporary stiffness. Sitting weakens the core, tightens the hips, and strains the back. These issues are among the most common reasons patients seek chiropractic care.The solution is surprisingly simple. The HelloNation article stresses the importance of standing and moving regularly throughout the day. Short breaks taken every 30 to 60 minutes can improve circulation, reduce tension, and restore focus. Dr. Murphy notes that these breaks do not require major time commitments. Even one minute of standing, stretching, or shoulder rolls can relieve pressure on the spine and reset posture.Targeting specific high-stress areas adds further benefit. According to the article, stretching for office workers should focus on the back, shoulders, hips, and neck, which suffer most from extended sitting. Murphy recommends gentle movements such as twisting at the waist or rolling the ankles to combat stiffness. These simple exercises help maintain flexibility and reduce the risk of chronic pain or joint problems.The HelloNation article also offers strategies for making movement a habit. Setting a timer or linking stretch breaks to routine activities—like checking email or getting a drink of water—can help ensure consistency. Dr. Murphy emphasizes that the key is not dramatic changes but small, frequent actions. Over time, these stand up and stretch breaks add up to improved posture, greater comfort, and long-term spinal health.In addition to physical relief, regular movement supports mental well-being. The article points out that daily movement for back pain prevention also benefits the brain. Increased circulation boosts energy, improves focus, and reduces stress. Murphy explains that the body is not built to remain still all day, but to move. These micro-breaks support both physical and mental performance, making them essential for overall wellness.The HelloNation article reassures readers that standing more often does not require a full lifestyle overhaul. A standing desk or treadmill is not necessary. Instead, what matters is frequency and consistency. Dr. Murphy highlights that movement is medicine, and even small amounts, practiced consistently, can result in fewer aches, more energy, and a healthier spine.The article concludes that preventing the effects of sitting too long is within reach for anyone. By standing, stretching, and moving throughout the day, individuals protect their spines, improve posture, and enhance focus. Inman explains that these quick adjustments transform the daily routine into an opportunity for long-term health gains.The HelloNation article titled “The Stand-Up Fix for Sitting All Day” features insights from Dr. Colm Murphy, Chiropractic Expert of Brighton Chiropractic Office in Brighton, NY, in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

