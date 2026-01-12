Local Real Estate Workshop Raises Funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Real Estate Workshop Group Photo Real Estate Workshop Photo Paranova Property Buyers

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A small-group real estate education workshop held Saturday morning at The Tower Building brought together local community members to learn about real estate investing while supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.

The two-hour workshop focused on helping attendees better understand different real estate investing paths, how financing fits into those strategies, and how individuals can think through investing decisions based on their own goals and circumstances. All ticket proceeds from the event were donated to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s research, care, and advocacy efforts in the region.

The workshop was co-hosted by Andrew Yu of Paranova Property Buyers, a local real estate investment company and one of the established cash home buyers in Little Rock, alongside mortgage lender Gabriel Womack. Yu led the discussion on real estate investing fundamentals and strategy selection, while Womack provided an educational overview of financing options commonly used by real estate investors, including Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loans.

“This event was about education, conversation, and giving back,” said Yu. “We wanted to create a pressure-free environment where people could ask honest questions, learn at their own pace, and support a cause that affects so many families.”

The session emphasized clarity over complexity and was intentionally kept small to encourage interaction, discussion, and real-world questions from attendees. Participants were able to engage directly with the presenters and explore how different investing approaches and financing options may apply to their own situations.

Organizers expressed gratitude to everyone who attended and contributed to the fundraiser, noting the importance of community-led education and local support for nonprofit organizations such as the Alzheimer’s Association.

