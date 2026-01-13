Innovation Driving Housing Solutions: New Podcast Season Explores How Innovation is Tackling Canada’s Housing Crisis

Featuring BC Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Christine Boyle

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DIGITAL , Canada’s global innovation cluster for digital technologies, is launching season two of its award-winning podcast, Blueprint for Growth: Innovation in Housing . The new season examines how Modern Methods of Construction (MMC), digital technology, and cross-sector collaboration are reshaping and strengthening Canada’s housing production system from permitting and design to manufacturing and workforce development. Season two builds on work supported by the Province of British Columbia through DIGITAL’s Housing Growth Innovation Program and highlights what’s possible when governments invest in mission-driven innovation and MMC to scale smarter, faster, and more sustainable housing production in line with emerging federal priorities.The season features Christine Boyle, BC Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, who discusses bold strategies to accelerate housing approvals, leverage better data, and build thriving communities. The conversation explores initiatives such as the BC Building Permit Hub and DASH platform, and the importance of partnerships across provinces, nations, nonprofits, and industry.The real backbone of change is digital technology, “the connective tissue,” powering MMC and industrialized building. Episodes explore how tools such as AI, automation, IoT, and digital twins can support MMC – enabling standardized design, off-site manufacturing, and more efficient on-site assembly – while acknowledging that solutions must adapt to Canada’s diverse climates, codes, and community needs. “Canada needs more housing, and it needed it yesterday,” says Amy Vilis, Director of Housing Growth Innovation at DIGITAL and host of the series. “This season highlights the builders, designers, Indigenous leaders, digital pioneers, academics, regulators and workforce changemakers who are working together turning bold ideas into real results.”Listeners will hear from leaders across the country including Brandon Searle (Offsite Construction Research Centre, University of New Brunswick), Philipp Gruner (Gruner Consulting), (Neil Prakash (Prakash Architecture), Franck Murat (Aliova), Esther De Vos (BC Housing), Ellen Hlozan (TRAX), Kathy Hogeveen (Assembly Corp), John Reid (Faber Technologies), Beau Jarvis (Wesgroup Properties), Rene Cravioto (City of Vancouver), Zane Frantzen (SimplyAskAI), and Robin Billy (Secwépemc Nation).“It is an honour to be partnering with DIGITAL for the second season of their award-winning podcast Blueprint for Growth: Innovation in Housing. The series explores ways we can look at housing through an innovative lens. This show pushes the boundaries of what is possible, and being on the forefront of such incredible insights shines a light on a bright future for housing,” says Jennifer Smith, Founder & CEO of Everything Podcasts Season two of Blueprint for Growth: Innovation in Housing is available now on all major podcast platforms.About DIGITALDIGITAL connects technology builders and buyers to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of Canadian solutions. Established in 2018 under the Government of Canada’s Supercluster Initiative, DIGITAL brings together industry leaders, SMEs, and post-secondary institutions to collaborate on large-scale projects that drive innovation and the development of technology solutions in sectors critical to Canada, such as mining and energy, housing, workforce development and health. Since inception, DIGITAL has delivered billions in projected revenue for Canadian companies, retained sovereign IP, launched hundreds of commercial products, and helped tens of thousands of Canadians gain the skills needed for the digital economy. digitalsupercluster.caAbout DIGITAL’s Housing Growth Innovation ProgramAddressing the housing supply chain requires a multifaceted approach, as no single solution can resolve the challenges in scaling housing production. DIGITAL’s Housing Growth Innovation Program is supporting efforts to develop smarter, faster, and more sustainable homes through a clear, results-oriented mission: deploy technology, unite industry leaders, and scale sustainable housing that meets today’s needs while building for the future. housing.digitalsupercluster.caAbout Everything PodcastsLaunched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and award-winning audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms. Everything Podcasts is a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast. Plus, the bronze Circle of Excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for Podcasts (Occasional) and the gold 2024 Prix d’Excellence from the Canadian Council Advancement of Education (CCAE) for Best Podcast.ContactJulia White, Senior Director, CommunicationsE: media@digitalsupercluster.caT: 604-828-2766

