SERVPRO of Naples / Marco Island Expands Focus on High-Value Property Restoration Services

SERVPRO of Naples / Marco Island restoration equipment deployed in a common area following water damage. The locally owned franchise serves high-value properties throughout Collier County with 24/7 emergency response. The SERVPRO of Naples / Marco Island team, led by co-owners Michael Panster and Joshua J. Marazzito, brings IICRC-certified expertise and advanced restoration equipment to luxury properties throughout Southwest Florida.

Locally Owned Franchise Brings IICRC-Certified Expertise to Collier County's Most Prestigious Communities

Naples homeowners invest millions in creating their dream properties, and they deserve restoration partners who respect that level of craftsmanship.” — Josh Marazzito, Co-Owner of SERVPRO of Naples/Marco Island

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to increasing demand from Naples' luxury homeowners, SERVPRO of Naples / Marco Island is expanding its focus to better serve high-value properties throughout Collier County. The locally owned and operated franchise leverages IICRC-certified technicians and advanced restoration techniques to address the unique challenges presented by Southwest Florida's premier waterfront estates and properties exceeding $2 million in value.For Naples homeowners wondering how to protect valuable features during restoration work, SERVPRO of Naples / Marco Island provides comprehensive protocols for addressing water damage, mold, and fire damage in properties with custom finishes, high-end furnishings, and irreplaceable architectural elements. Residents asking whether their luxury property requires different care can now work with a team experienced in handling the complexities of estates in Port Royal, Aqualane Shores, Bay Colony, and other distinguished communities.Luxury homeowners in Naples now have access to restoration professionals who understand that a high-value estate presents different challenges than a standard property—from working around hand-painted murals and Italian marble to protecting climate-controlled wine collections and custom yacht docks. When water damage, mold, or fire strikes a luxury property, careful attention to detail and proper restoration techniques are essential to maintaining both property value and the unique character of Naples' most distinguished homes."Naples homeowners invest millions in creating their dream properties, and they deserve restoration partners who respect that level of craftsmanship," said Josh Marazzito, Co-Owner of SERVPRO of Naples / Marco Island. "Whether it's water damage threatening a custom home theater or mold in a temperature-controlled art gallery, our team brings the experience and attention to detail needed to restore these valuable features to their original condition."SERVPRO of Naples / Marco Island offers 24/7 emergency response, advanced water extraction systems, hurricane damage restoration , fire and smoke remediation, complete reconstruction services, and contents restoration. As the preferred restoration vendor for luxury homeowners in Port Royal, Aqualane Shores, and Naples' waterfront communities, the company offers free assessments, direct insurance billing, and is fully licensed and insured.For Collier County homeowners concerned about protecting high-end architectural features during emergency restoration, SERVPRO of Naples / Marco Island's comprehensive approach addresses everything from custom millwork reconstruction to careful handling of valuable contents, ensuring every detail receives proper attention.About SERVPRO of Naples / Marco IslandSERVPRO of Naples / Marco Island is a locally owned and operated franchise bringing trusted restoration expertise to Southwest Florida's residential and commercial properties. With IICRC-certified technicians, AMRT mold remediation specialists, and 24/7 emergency response capabilities, the team led by Michael Panster and Joshua J. Marazzito understands the unique needs of Naples-area homeowners, from coastal properties to inland estates. Services include water damage restoration, fire and smoke remediation, mold remediation, storm damage restoration, complete reconstruction, and contents restoration. Serving Naples, North Naples, Marco Island, Golden Gate, East Naples, Pelican Bay, Vineyards, Ave Maria, Immokalee, and Collier County. For more information, visit www.servpro.com/locations/fl/servpro-of-naples-marco-island

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.