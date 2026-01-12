Online Auction Begins January 26th for the Architectural Masterpiece, Paradise Views, in Paradise Valley, AZ

Paradise Views: 6021 N. 44th St, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Auction: January 26th

Listed for $6.75M & to be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $2.5M, Paradise Views features 180° mountain views & iconic architecture.

PARADISE VALLEY , AZ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is pleased to announce the upcoming online auction of Paradise Views, a one-of-a-kind 9,564± sq. ft. contemporary residence on 1.45± acres in the heart of the ultra-luxurious Paradise Valley. With floor-to-ceiling elliptical glass walls providing unobstructed views of Camelback Mountain and Echo Canyon, this home provides a private desert setting while remaining minutes from world-class golf and luxury resorts, including Sanctuary Camelback Mountain and Camelback Golf Club, as well as Steak 44, Scottsdale Fashion Square, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.Designed by Drewett Works Architecture and led by architect C.P. Drewett, the residence embodies a modern approach to integrating indoor and outdoor living, offering extraordinary views, and showcasing unique architectural elements. Drewett Works Architecture is nationally and regionally recognized with its work earning multiple Home of the Year distinctions from the Best in American Living Awards, two Silver Awards at The Nationals, and eight Gold Nugget Awards. The home was built by Sonora West Development, a luxury residential builder known for executing architect-driven projects.“Paradise Valley offers a balance of privacy, natural surroundings, and accessibility that is increasingly rare. The home’s retractable glass walls open fully to the surrounding landscape, creating a natural flow between the indoors and outdoors that we’ve enjoyed throughout the day and into the evening,” said current owner Robert Noyes.Paradise Views features a long, private gated entry, four fireplaces, a home theatre, five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and flexible living spaces designed for both entertaining and everyday comfort. Recent renovations include new flooring, designer lighting, and fixtures, complementing interior highlights such as soaring ceilings and expansive retractable glass walls that open to terraces. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with dual Wolf ranges, Miele appliances, custom cabinetry, and a temperature-controlled glass wine room, perfect for entertaining and culinary artistry.“Homes of this quality rarely become available in Paradise Valley. For buyers seeking a modern estate with meaningful scale and long-term value, opportunities like this are increasingly limited,” said listing agent Lesley Vann of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.Outdoor living areas span multiple levels and include a negative-edge pool and spa, water features, fire elements, and shaded terraces designed for year-round enjoyment. Elevated vantage points capture uninterrupted views of city lights and desert sunsets, reinforcing a strong connection to the lush landscape. Additional features include smart-home technology, new Trane HVAC systems, tankless water heaters, and an extensive new rooftop solar installation.Paradise Views is being offered in cooperation with Lesley Vann - Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, January 26th at 9:00 am MST. Previews will be held Friday, January 23rd, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday, January 24th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, and Sunday, January 25th, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http:// www.interluxe.com/az . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

