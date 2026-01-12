Fenix Lighting to Exhibit at SHOT Show 2026, Showcasing Tactical Favorites and an Exclusive New Product Line

ACE Series Flashlights TK21R Engraved Flashlight E06R PRO Flat Flashlight

LAS VEGAS, NV, NV, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting , a global leader in high-performance lighting solutions, will exhibit at SHOT Show 2026, taking place January 20–23 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees can find Fenix Lighting at booth #14849, where the brand will showcase its latest innovations alongside proven best sellers trusted by tactical professionals, outdoor enthusiasts, and everyday carry users.Visitors to the Fenix Lighting booth will have the opportunity to explore current top-performing products and get a first look at what is coming in 2026. This includes an upcoming new product line that will be exclusive to Fenix Lighting. Highlighted products on display will include:PD36R ACE – A programmable tactical flashlight designed for users who demand customizable performance and mission-ready reliabilityTK21R – A tactical flashlight featuring a soft-press switch for precise control under pressureTK17 – A popular tactical flashlight with a durable matte black finish and balanced outputE06R PRO – Fenix Lighting’s first flat flashlight, engineered for ultra-compact everyday carryIn addition to these models, attendees will be able to preview unreleased products that highlight Fenix Lighting’s continued commitment to innovation, durability, and real-world performance.Media, dealers, and SHOT Show attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #14849 to connect with the Fenix Lighting team, experience the products firsthand, and learn more about what the brand has planned for the year ahead.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

