Secretary Naig Comments on USDA’s Annual State and National Crop Production Summary

Strong domestic demand, reliable exports, and predictable policies are essential to strengthening Iowa’s agriculture economy going forward

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 12, 2026) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented on the 2025 Crop Production Annual Summary released by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). The national summary and state summaries are released in January each year.

“The 2025 growing season tested Iowa farmers with highly variable conditions, including areas that saw too much rain, others that were too dry, and disease pressure that added to the complexities. Even so, Iowa farmers once again delivered a historic and record-breaking crop. This productivity is coming at a time of real stress in the ag economy, with tight margins driven by high input costs and continued pressure from low commodity prices,” said Secretary Naig. “To reverse this trend, we can start by taking steps to use more of what we grow and raise here at home. We need Congress to deliver a modern, five-year Farm Bill that provides certainty and enact year-round nationwide E15, which would create more than two billion bushels of additional annual demand for corn. The Administration must also work quickly to finalize robust RFS volumes and continue pursuing trade agreements that expand markets abroad. Strong domestic demand, reliable export markets, and clear, predictable policy are essential to supporting our farmers and strengthening Iowa’s ag economy.”

2025 Iowa Corn and Soybean Production Highlights

2025 was Iowa’s second highest corn yield at 210 bushels per acre.

2025 was Iowa’s all-time record for corn production at 2.77 billion bushels.

2025 was Iowa’s all-time record soybean yield at 63.5 bushels per acre.

2025 was Iowa’s third highest soybean production at 596 million bushels.

2025 National Corn and Soybean Production Highlights

2025 set the national all-time corn yield record at 186.5 bushels per acre.

2025 set the national all-time corn production record at 17.0 billion bushels.

2025 set the national all-time soybean yield record at 53 bushels per acre.

2025 was the seventh highest soybean production at 4.26 billion bushels.