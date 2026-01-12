Governor Mills Applauds Successful 2025 Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign

Program has successfully connected more than 2,200 veterans with good-paying jobs in Maine since its creation a decade ago

Governor Janet Mills announced today that her Administration's 2025 Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign resulted in the hiring of over 100 veterans and military family members by Maine employers, meeting the campaign's goal of 100 hires in 100 days.

The 2025 campaign resulted in placements in good-paying jobs located in all sixteen counties, including 14 women veterans, at an average hourly wage of $27.69. Employers hiring the most veterans included the State of Maine, Bonney Staffing, Northern Light Health, and Bath Iron Works.

The campaign has connected more than 2,000 employers with over 2,200 veteran-hires since its inception in 2015.

"As the proud daughter and sister of veterans, I am committed to making sure that Maine the best place in the world for veterans to work, live, and raise a family. I'm so proud that my Administration's 2025 Hire-A-Vet campaign connected 100 new veterans and military family members to good-paying, fulfilling jobs here in Maine," said Governor Janet Mills. "I encourage employers across Maine to take advantage of the tremendous skills and leadership quality that veterans can offer your business." "Congratulations to the Maine Hire-A-Vet team on another successful campaign, connecting more than 100 veterans and their family members with Maine employers," said Laura Fortman, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor. "By reaching communities statewide and through a virtual event, the team's dedication helped employers and job seekers take the next step--and veterans, their families, and employers can continue to access CareerCenter support year-round."

The 2025 campaign held in-person hiring events at the Augusta Civic Center, University of Maine in Orono, Maine Sports Arena in Saco, and the University of Maine at Farmington, as well as a virtual event. In total, the five events featured 237 participating employers, 54 resource providers, and over 320 job seekers, half of whom were veterans.

Governor Mills today also congratulated four Maine employers for earning national recognition by the U.S. Department of Labor for their efforts to recruit, employ, and retain veterans in the workforce.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced that it awarded the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion to Loring Job Corps Center in Limestone, Career Systems Development Corporation-Penobscot Job Corps Center in Bangor, the City of Westbrook, and Deer Brook Consulting in New Gloucester. The prestigious award is bestowed annually to employers who exemplify a commitment to employing military veterans.

"I congratulate these extraordinary Maine employers on earning this prestigious national recognition for their work to recruit and employ veterans," said Governor Janet Mills. "I encourage Maine employers looking to follow their lead -- and veterans looking for job opportunities -- to reach out to their local Maine Department of Labor CareerCenter." "Penobscot Job Corps Center has a long tradition of providing quality career opportunities for all current and veteran military personnel and we greatly appreciate their commitment and sacrifices," said Molly Ginn, Center Director-Penobscot Job Corps Center. "We take great pride in being recognized for the sixth consecutive year as a recipient of the Vets Gold Medallion Award and will continue our pledge to provide employment opportunities to our veterans." "Earning this award for the third year in a row reflects our deep respect and ongoing commitment to those who have served our country," said Westbrook Mayor David Morse. "Our veterans bring invaluable skills, leadership, and dedication to our organization, and we're proud to have them as part of the Westbrook team." "Earning the Gold Medallion recognition was only made possible through the unsurpassed dedication of each of the veterans at Loring Job Corps who continue to provide the purpose, direction and motivation of tomorrow's workforce while also being laser focused at making a positive difference in the lives of everyone at the Center and in our community," said Roger Felix, Business Engagement Coordinator at Loring Job Corps Center.

The HIRE Vets Medallion is the only federal-level veterans' employment award that recognizes a company or organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. The program was created by the federal Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act of 2017.

More information about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program and a map of award winners nationwide can be found at https://www.hirevets.gov/awardees.

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Mills, the daughter and sister of Maine veterans, has made it a priority to ensure that her administration stands by those who have served in uniform. Governor Mills reestablished Maine's Aides-de-camp positions, strengthened dental care for Maine veterans, and prioritized efforts to help address veteran employment and housing challenges.

Employers looking to hire veterans, and veterans looking for the next step in their career, should reach out to their local CareerCenter. Veterans' representatives are available to connect businesses and individuals with resources, training, and employment opportunities.