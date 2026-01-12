Orchard Lane Flowers Announces 2026 Lineup of Themed Floral Workshops in Columbus

Orchard Lane Flowers has released its 2026 schedule of floral workshops, a series of seasonal, themed flower arranging classes in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchard Lane Flowers has released its 2026 schedule of floral workshops, a series of seasonal, themed flower arranging classes in Columbus, Ohio. Known for combining thoughtful design with lighthearted themes, the workshops continue to draw community members from across the city.

Each flower design class features fresh, in-season blooms and is built around a pop culture reference or holiday. Guided by the shop’s in-house designers, participants learn fundamental techniques and leave with a completed arrangement.

The upcoming schedule includes:

January 17 – The Office

February 7 – I Love Lucy

April 11 – Cheers

May 16 – Ted Lasso

June 6 – The Golden Girls

October 24 – The Addams Family

November 21 – FRIENDS

December 12 – Holiday Wreath Making

December 19 – Schitt’s Creek

Each class takes place at Orchard Lane’s Clintonville studio and includes instruction, tools, materials, and a take-home floral piece. Classes typically last 90 minutes to two hours and are suited for all experience levels. Registration is available in advance at orchardlaneflowers.com.

A Shop That Feels Like Columbus

Orchard Lane Flowers is more than a flower shop — it’s a fixture in the Clintonville neighborhood and a space that blends artistry, nostalgia, and community. The studio occupies a renovated 1940s gas station filled with natural light, color, and texture. In addition to their studio work, Orchard Lane’s mobile flower trucks, including the well-known Rosie, regularly appear at events and markets around the city, bringing blooms to unexpected places.

About Orchard Lane Flowers

Founded in 1996, Orchard Lane Flowers is a floral design studio and retail flower shop located in Columbus, Ohio. The shop is known for its seasonal, garden-style arrangements; floral design for weddings and events; and a robust schedule of floral events and workshops. Under the direction of owner and creative director Kasey Conyers, Orchard Lane continues to explore new ways to connect people with flowers — through design, teaching, and community engagement.

For workshop details or media inquiries, visit orchardlaneflowers.com or contact info@orchardlaneflowers.com

