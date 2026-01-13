Sabel Systems Joins Space Force Association as Gold Member to Accelerate Space Domain Innovation
We look forward to collaborating with SFA and its members to accelerate digital engineering, cybersecurity, and DevSecOps solutions that directly support the U.S. Space Force mission.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce that Sabel Systems has joined the association as a Gold Corporate Member. This partnership marks a significant collaboration aimed at advancing digital engineering, cybersecurity, and secure mission solutions within the space domain. As the United States Space Force continues to modernize its capabilities, the integration of advanced digital ecosystems is vital. Sabel Systems brings a wealth of expertise in bridging the gap between legacy systems and modern, agile technology solutions—expertise that will be instrumental in supporting SFA’s mission to achieve superior space power.
— Mike Magnusson, Senior VP for Space Digital
“Joining the Space Force Association as a Gold Corporate Member reflects Sabel Systems’ commitment to advancing secure, resilient, and mission-ready digital capabilities for the space domain,” said Mike Magnusson, Senior Vice President for Space Digital at Sabel Systems. “We look forward to collaborating with SFA and its members to accelerate digital engineering, cybersecurity, and DevSecOps solutions that directly support the U.S. Space Force mission.”
As a Gold Corporate Member, Sabel Systems will actively participate in SFA programming and community engagement.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sabel Systems to our growing community of industry leaders," said Bill Woolf (Col. Ret.), founder and president of the Space Force Association. "Their commitment to innovation and their deep technical roots in supporting the Department of Defense will provide invaluable perspectives as we work together to advocate for a strong and secure U.S. Space Force."
About Sabel Systems
Sabel Systems is a leading provider of digital research and development, acquisition, and sustainment solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial clients. Headquartered in Beavercreek, Ohio, the company specializes in digital engineering, cybersecurity, and cloud/IT enablement.
With a "mission-first" approach, Sabel Systems simplifies digital complexity through its innovative Digital Engineering Cloud®, providing secure, scalable environments that connect data and teams in real-time. Recently, Sabel Systems expanded its space-domain capabilities through the acquisition of Centil, further strengthening its expertise in DevSecOps and space-domain systems engineering.
About the Space Force Association
The Space Force Association is the only professional organization solely dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, and the space industry. The SFA provides a forum for space professionals and advocates to collaborate, educate, and influence the future of space power.
Catherine Sawyer
Space Force Association
publicaffairs@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.