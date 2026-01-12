Internationally Acclaimed Director Christopher M. Allport Honored With Palma di Eccellenza Award

Christopher M. Allport World Class Film Awards

Bestowed by the World Class Film Awards and International Excellence Awards in Milan, Italy.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed director Christopher M. Allport was honored at a gala ceremony held at the Ritz Milan on December 6th. Representing the United States with distinction, Allport was celebrated for his purpose, discipline, courage, impact, and for his vision and artistic leadership in cinema, in the categories of Film, Music and Performing Arts.The World Class Film Awards is an international competition with public screenings and an exclusive awards ceremony to celebrate the best talents from around the globe. It is designed to honor and appreciate talented filmmakers who have overcome obstacles to create something extraordinary.The Palma di Eccellenza award is a symbol of excellence and cultural influence, delivered with elegance and significance.Christopher M. Allport is a classically trained composer, singer, actor, and award-winning filmmaker, known for his work in both television/film and classical music. He is also a performing youth activist, serving on the board of the Young Artist Academy, and having played an integral part in passing California and New York legislation to protect the rights of young performers.

