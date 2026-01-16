Love Heals Youth Hosts 'Power of Love' Gala to Transform the Future of Foster Youth

Through LOVE, we HEAL! Our counselors help foster youth learn to cope with trauma. Rebecca Smith Founder and CEO of Love Heals Youth Transform the Future of Foster Youth Montgomery County, TX

An Unforgettable Night of Art, Advocacy, and Community Impact Benefiting Local Foster Youth - Friday, January 23, 2026 at 6pm at The Woodlands Resort

The Power of Love Gala is a declaration that our community refuses to let foster youth face their challenges alone. Together, we are turning compassion into action and changing lives.” — Rebecca Smith

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Heals Youth (LHY) , a volunteer-led nonprofit dedicated to serving foster youth and vulnerable families, proudly announces its signature fundraising event, the Power of Love Gala on Friday, January 23, 2026 at The Woodlands Resort—an inspiring evening celebrating compassion, impact, and the power of community to change lives.The gala will feature a dynamic live performance by renowned speed painter Tom Varano, whose high-energy artistry brings powerful stories to life in minutes. The evening is made possible through the generous support of major sponsors Perry Electric and Waste Connections, whose commitment to community uplift helps fuel LHY’s expanding outreach.During the program, Love Heals Youth will present two special honors:• The Heart of Gold Award, recognizing an individual whose extraordinary generosity and steadfast commitment have significantly advanced LHY’s missions and outreach.• Counselor of the Year, honoring a clinician whose dedication, compassion, and leadership shine brightly in the lives of the youth and families served.The Power of Love Gala will also highlight a year of remarkable accomplishments, including:• Legislative advocacy to improve the child welfare system and champion initiatives that remind children—especially foster youth—that they are seen, valued, and loved.• Support for the Ten Commandments initiative in Montgomery County, reinforcing moral foundations and hope for children navigating trauma and instability.• Twelve leadership events designed to equip foster youth with critical life skills that improve long-term outcomes.• Sleigh the Season, a beloved holiday initiative that delivered bags filled with gifts to over 300 foster children living in orphanage-style settings.Today, Love Heals Youth serves more than 30 organizations, with dozens more awaiting services. The Power of Love Gala is LHY’s signature event, raising essential funds to sustain and expand its life-changing programs. Operating on a modest annual budget of approximately $250,000–$300,000, LHY delivers an outsized impact—providing over 5,000 hours of direct counseling in 2025, distributing more than 20,000 articles of clothing, and assembling nearly 600 welcome-home bags for youth entering care.True to its mission, Love Heals Youth is led by a volunteer Founder and CEO who takes no salary, ensuring that resources go directly to those in need. Beyond foster care, LHY extends services to aged-out foster youth, homeless shelters, and community members who lack the financial means to access mental health support. By reimagining how mental health services are sought, delivered, and supported, LHY is achieving measurable improvements in client outcomes and changing lives across the region.“Every child deserves to feel seen, valued, and loved, no matter their circumstances," Rebecca Smith, Founder CEO of Love Heals Youth said. "The Power of Love Gala is a declaration that our community refuses to let foster youth face their challenges alone. Together, we are turning compassion into action and changing lives across Montgomery County.”Join Love Heals Youth and be part of the movement. Together, we can transform systems, restore hope, and change the world—through love. For more information about the Power of Love Gala on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 6pm at The Woodlands Resort or to get involved, visit www.lovehealsyouth.com

