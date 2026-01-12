Choate Expands Corporate Practice with Former Canaccord Genuity Chief Legal Officer Andy Viles

Andy Viles, Partner

New Partner brings extensive experience in capital markets and mergers and acquisitions.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choate is pleased to welcome Andy Viles as a partner in the Firm’s Corporate Practice . He will advise clients on securities law matters, including capital markets and M&A transactions, guiding them through the intricacies of evolving regulatory landscapes.“Andy brings exceptional securities and capital markets experience to our clients,” said Lee Feldman, Department Chair of Choate’s Private Equity and M&A Group . “His expertise in the investment banking, technology and life sciences industries brings unique perspective and significant value to our team.”Viles joins Choate after more than 20 years at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF), a leading independent multinational full-service financial services firm, where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and U.S. General Counsel. As CLO, Viles oversaw the firm’s global legal and regulatory compliance functions, including in its diverse domestic and international investment banking, capital raising, and M&A advisory activities for clients and internally.Prior to joining Canaccord Genuity, Viles was a corporate partner at Goodwin Procter, where he advised clients on a wide variety of complex corporate and securities law matters.“After more than two decades practicing in-house at a securities trading and investment banking firm, I look forward to helping Choate’s clients navigate the securities and capital markets to successfully complete their financing and M&A transactions,” said Viles. “Choate’s reputation for excellence and its culture of collaboration made it the clear fit for my next chapter.”Viles earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Boston University School of Law and a B.A. from Bates College. He is admitted to practice in Massachusetts.About ChoateChoate Hall & Stewart LLP, one of the nation’s leading law firms, represents national and international clients with a focus on a core group of legal practices, including private equity, middle market M&A, finance and restructuring, wealth management services, complex investigations and litigation, intellectual property, business and financial litigation, and life sciences and technology. Choate partners and practice areas are consistently recognized by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers and Benchmark Litigation. For more information, please visit choate.com.

