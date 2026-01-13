WellAir to Preview New Indoor Air Quality Solutions at AHR Expo 2026

WellAir's New IAQ/IEQ Sensor for Commercial Environments

Company to showcase next-generation IAQ solutions alongside its industry-leading Plasma Air and Novaerus portfolios

Our focus is helping customers recognize clean indoor air as a critical component of the built environment—one that supports health, performance, and delivers measurable, long-term returns.” — Kevin Devlin, Chief Executive Officer of WellAir

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WellAir , a leader in indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, announced today that it will preview new additions to its IAQ portfolio at the 2026 AHR Expo, taking place February 2–4 in Las Vegas.At AHR 2026, WellAir will highlight its expanding ecosystem of solutions designed to sense, monitor, purify, and validate indoor air quality in real time, while also showcasing its well-established Plasma Air commercial and residential solutions and Novaerus in-room air disinfection devices.Previewing New WellAir IAQ SolutionsWellAir will preview several new solutions engineered to work independently or together to improve indoor environments, support evolving IAQ standards, and deliver measurable value.The NanoSoft CORE is a compact, self-cleaning bipolar soft-ionization solution designed for commercial HVAC applications. It produces both positive and negative ions to reduce airborne pollutants and odors in occupied spaces without producing harmful byproducts such as ozone or formaldehyde. NanoSoft CORE installs easily across a wide range of air handling systems.The NanoCharge BOOST is a uni-polar soft-ionization solution designed to enhance HVAC filtration performance. By negatively charging airborne contaminants upstream of MERV filters, NanoCharge BOOST increases particle capture efficiency while maintaining safe, byproduct-free operation. The compact unit features automatic self-cleaning functionality.The NanoFlex Opti-Cert air cleaning solution helps projects meet evolving indoor air quality requirements and building certification goals, including key ASHRAE standards and leading building certification programs. NanoFlex Opti-Cert supports more efficient HVAC system design while enabling both capital and operational cost savings.The NanoDetect PRO provides continuous, high-accuracy monitoring of indoor air and environmental quality. Its modular architecture supports transparent data reporting and long-term performance tracking.The solutions will be on display in the WellAir AHR Expo Booth #SU1015 , with commercial availability planned for later this year.“For too long, indoor air quality has been treated as optional—something that can be value-engineered out of a project rather than designed in as essential infrastructure,” said Kevin Devlin, Chief Executive Officer of WellAir. “Our focus is helping customers recognize clean indoor air as a critical component of the built environment—one that supports health, performance, and efficiency, and delivers measurable, long-term returns.” Industry-Leading Plasma Air and Novaerus Solutions Also on DisplayIn addition to previewing its newest solutions, WellAir will showcase its full portfolio of Plasma Air HVAC-integrated air purification solutions, powered by proven bipolar soft-ionization technology, as well as Novaerus in-room air disinfection devices. These solutions remain core to WellAir’s offering and long-term strategy and will continue to be supported, advanced, and sold globally.About WellAirWellAir is redefining how the world understands and values clean indoor air by delivering an integrated ecosystem of indoor air quality solutions that sense, monitor, purify, and validate air quality in real-time—helping organizations improve occupant well-being, reduce energy consumption, and achieve measurable return on investment. Its portfolio includes WellAir, Plasma Air HVAC-integrated air purification solutions, Novaerus in-room air disinfection devices, and intelligent IAQ sensing technologies.Visit WellAir at AHR Expo 2026, Booth #SU1015, or learn more at www.wellairsolutions.com

