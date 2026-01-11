Prime Minister Golob: The brightest moments of Slovenian history are marked by unity

SLOVENIA, January 11 - In his address, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of the historical unity of the Slovene nation in the struggle for freedom, noting that unity, solidarity and courage formed the foundation of the most difficult, yet also the brightest moments in Slovenian history.

"The brightest moments of Slovenian history are marked by unity – unity of thought, spirit and action," he said.

He recalled the Battle of Dražgoše as a symbol of defiance and rejected attempts to distort history or to artificially deepen divisions in contemporary society. The Prime Minister also drew attention to present-day challenges, including the rise of extremist movements, and stressed the responsibility of the current generation to safeguard the fundamental values of democracy, the rule of law and the social state.

"Only by standing together, united, hand in hand, can we ensure that Slovenia remains an upright, developed and proud country, home to free people," the Prime Minister concluded.