Pearl Education Surpasses 100 Million Tutoring Minutes, Marking a Major Milestone in K–12 Tutoring

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pearl Education , whose Student Success Platform is used by districts, states, and tutoring providers nationwide, today announced that more than 100 million minutes (1.67 million hours) of tutoring and supplemental instruction have now been delivered and tracked through its technology.This milestone demonstrates Pearl’s role in supporting large-scale tutoring, acceleration, and intervention efforts across the country, reinforcing the importance of reliable infrastructure to support these programs. As school systems face mounting pressure to sustain tutoring at scale with fewer dollars and greater scrutiny, Pearl supports districts as an infrastructure layer for running, monitoring, and evaluating tutoring across multiple programs and providers.Behind the Milestone: Millions of Moments of LearningWhile districts and tutoring organizations know that high-impact tutoring is effective, implementing it consistently across classrooms, schools, and providers remains a challenge. Pearl’s growth has been driven by its ability to help partners operationalize tutoring with greater clarity, consistency, and accountability.“Our team is proud of this milestone not because of the number itself, but because it represents millions of moments of connection between students and educators,” said John Failla, CEO of Pearl. “It underscores the trust districts and providers place in Pearl to help them deliver support reliably and at scale.” This is not simply a measure of time but impact. The milestone reflects tutoring delivered across nearly every U.S. state, supporting over 1,000 school districts through Pearl’s amazing network of partners.Building the Clarity Districts NeedBeyond the milestone itself, Pearl’s leadership is highlighting what this means for the future of K–12 instruction and accountability.With more than 100M minutes, millions of attendance records, and across hundreds of schools, Pearl is now maintaining one of the most comprehensive datasets for tutoring in the U.S.This dataset includes:- Attendance and participation patterns- Dosage and instructional consistency- Multi-vendor program data management- Early indicators tied to student outcomesFor district leaders working to sustain tutoring post-ESSER, this level of visibility is becoming essential. Pearl’s unified platform allows states and districts to understand not just how much tutoring is happening, but who is receiving support and whether it’s being delivered as designed.The Data Infrastructure Behind Effective High-Impact TutoringAs schools explore new ways to integrate technology, including AI-enabled tools, the quality and structure of the underlying data will determine what’s possible. Pearl’s dataset, capturing tutoring sessions across hundreds of schools, is helping shape this future.“This level of data helps districts identify under-served students, where gaps exist, and confidently justify continued investment in tutoring and supplemental instruction programs,” said Nate Casey, Pearl’s Chief Strategy Officer. “As tutoring shifts from emergency response towards a permanent strategy, states and districts need systems that support accountability and sustainable scale.”A Partnership to Strengthen Student SupportThe milestone also serves as a signal to the broader tutoring and supplemental instruction community: high-quality programs require more than staffing and curriculum. They require systems that make implementation sustainable, especially as funding tightens and accountability grows.By providing the infrastructure for scheduling, attendance, communication, and data analysis, Pearl partners with districts and states to help them shift from managing logistics to strengthening student outcomes. As states and districts plan the next phase of tutoring, infrastructure-first strategies are the foundation for sustainable, accountable tutoring at scale.About PearlPearl Education works with states, school districts, and tutoring providers to design, manage, and sustain high-dosage tutoring and supplemental instruction at scale.The U.S.-based education technology company serves as the trusted technology infrastructure behind many of the nation’s largest tutoring initiatives. Through its Tutor Management System and Data Hub, Pearl helps education leaders see how student support is delivered, measure participation and outcomes, and strengthen programs over time. Pearl streamlines scheduling and attendance while centralizing data across programs and providers to support accountability and inform funding decisions.Recognized by TIME as one of the Top EdTech Companies of 2025, Pearl supports close to 1,000 school districts and some of the nation’s largest tutoring initiatives and partners to build sustainable, data-informed student support programs.Learn more at poweredbypearl.com

