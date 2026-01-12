SuitePad Named Best In-Room Tablet at the 2026 HotelTechAwards for the 7th Year

HotelTechAwards 2026 badge showing “Best Guest Room Tablets”

SuitePad wins Best In-Room Tablets at the 2026 HotelTechAwards by HotelTechReport, marking the seventh consecutive year the company has led its category.

Winning once shows momentum. Winning seven times shows reliability. This award reflects the long-term partnerships we’ve built by listening carefully and evolving thoughtfully.” — Moritz von Petersdorff-Campen

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuitePad has been named Best In-Room Tablets at the 2026 HotelTechAwards by HotelTechReport , marking the seventh consecutive year the company has led its category. More than a milestone, the recognition reflects long-term trust from hotels worldwide, built on consistency, adaptability, and everyday usability.Over the years, in-room technology has evolved from a digital replacement for printed guest directories into a core communication channel that supports service requests, on-property revenue, and operational efficiency. SuitePad’s continued leadership mirrors this development, evolving alongside hotels while remaining reliable in daily operations, even as guest expectations and operational demands increase.The HotelTechAwards are based on verified hotelier reviews and independent performance data, including integration compatibility, market adoption, organizational health, partner ecosystem strength, and quality of customer support. With millions of hospitality professionals relying on HotelTechReport each year, the awards are widely regarded as one of the most trusted benchmarks in hotel technology.SuitePad’s continued presence at the top of the category is closely tied to how the product is developed and refined. Feedback from hotel teams is used as an ongoing input, helping prioritize adjustments and additions that support daily use, rather than introducing change for its own sake.This focus on steady, practical improvement is reflected in how hotels describe their long-term experience with SuitePad:"We've been using SuitePad tablets for many years now and are completely satisfied. Everything works reliably, the operation is intuitive, and the devices are simply incredibly practical. Long-term experience: In use for years without any problems or failures. User-friendly: Clear interface, easy handling for guests and staff. Reliability: Always stable and fast, whether for information, service, or entertainment. Added value: The tablets are not just a technical gadget, but a real asset to our daily operations and our guests. We can wholeheartedly recommend SuitePad tablets."This balance between reliability and innovation has shaped SuitePad’s product philosophy from the beginning.“Winning once shows momentum. Winning seven times shows reliability,” says Moritz von Petersdorff-Campen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of SuitePad. “Hotels value solutions they can depend on, but also ones that continue to improve based on real feedback and industry changes. This award reflects the long-term partnerships we’ve built by listening carefully and evolving thoughtfully.”As hotels deal with changing guest expectations, staffing challenges, and tighter budgets, reliability and ease of use remain important factors when choosing technology. SuitePad’s seventh consecutive HotelTechAward reflects how these priorities continue to matter to hotels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.