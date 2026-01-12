Maryland Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Four Car Rallies, Prevents Four; Five Arrests Made, Loaded Firearms Recovered

January 12, 2026

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Multiple large-scale illegal car rallies were dismantled by the Maryland Car Rally Task Force and partner law enforcement agencies on Saturday in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Prince George’s counties leading to the arrest of five people and the recovery of five firearms.

Maryland State Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, with possession of a loaded handgun in vehicle, possession of a handgun in vehicle, possession of loaded handgun on person, and possession of a handgun on person. Two additional 17-year-old males, of Silver Spring and Laurel, Maryland were arrested and charged with possession of a loaded handgun in vehicle and possession of handgun in vehicle. Christopher Solis, 23, of Ellicott City, Maryland was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded handgun in vehicle and possession of handgun in vehicle.

The dismantling operation started at 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 10 and focused on public roads, industrial zones, and parking lots throughout Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Prince George’s counties. High visibility enforcement and patrols were conducted throughout the region preventing crowds from engaging in exhibition driving, disorderly behavior, and roadway shutdowns.

The Task Force responded to the following locations dismantling four large-scale driving exhibitions:

4800 Walden Lane in Lanham

1780 Crossroads Drive in Odenton

6311 Ammendale Road in Beltsville

4555 Hollins Ferry Road in Baltimore

The Task Force responded to the following locations preventing four large-scale driving exhibitions:

3321 Corridor Marketplace in Laurel

11223 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring

8299 Preston Court in Jessup

3218 Transway Road in Halethorpe

The Task Force includes Maryland State Troopers, and police officers from Prince George’s, Howard, Montgomery, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties, Baltimore City and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Christopher Solis

