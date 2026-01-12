Maryland State Police Investigate Early Morning Fatal Crash On I-95 In Howard County

January 12, 2026

(ELKRIDGE, MD) – The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues the investigation into a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 95 early this morning in Howard County.

The deceased is identified as Lazaro Miranda, 47, of Baltimore. Miranda was pronounced deceased on the scene be emergency medical service personnel. He was the driver of a 2025 Freightliner refuse collection truck involved in the crash.

Two other passengers in the refuse collection truck were transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a shock trauma center. They are identified as Juan Cormachi, 22 and Fausto Flores, 35 both from Baltimore.

The driver of a tractor trailer involved the crash was transported by ground to an area hospital. He is identified as Abdul Abubakar, 42, of Parkville. One passenger in the tractor trailer was uninjured in the crash.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Waterloo Barrack responded to a vehicle crash on southbound I-95 prior to Route 100 in Howard County. The preliminary investigation indicates a refuse collection truck was traveling southbound on I-95 when, for unknown reasons, it struck the rear of a 2014 Volvo tractor trailer. The tractor trailer was parked on the southbound side of I-95 on the right shoulder.

State troopers from the Waterloo Barrack and along with emergency medical service personnel from Howard County responded to the scene. Officers from the Howard County Police Department also responded to provide assistance.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration were on scene to assist with road closures and detours while the roadway remained closed. Two lanes on southbound I-95 reopened at approximately 9:30 a.m. while a portion of the highway remains closed.

Troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene to conduct a post-crash inspection on both vehicles. The Maryland State Police Crash Team leads the investigation. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, [email protected]