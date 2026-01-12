When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 09, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 12, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Botulism Company Name: Diva Fam Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Sea Moss Gel Superfood in various flavors (16 FL OZ glass jars)

Company Announcement

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2026 - Diva Fam Inc. ("Diva Fam" or the "Company") today (January 9, 2026) announced a voluntary recall of all lots and flavors of Sea Moss Gel Superfood due to lack of required regulatory authorization and temperature monitoring records for pH-controlled food products.

PH-controlled food products that are not manufactured in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements may present a potential risk of microbial growth, including organisms that can produce toxins associated with botulism. Botulism is a rare but serious illness that can affect the nervous system. Symptoms may include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, difficulty speaking or swallowing, and, in severe cases, difficulty breathing or muscle weakness.

No illnesses or adverse health events have been reported in connection with the products subject to this recall to date.

The affected products were distributed nationwide through select retail, online via https://truеsеamоss.cоm/ and other distribution channels.

Recalled product includes all flavors and sizes and batch numbers of True Sea Moss brand Sea Moss Gel Superfood packaged in 16 FL OZ (473 mL) glass jars, manufactured prior to January 9, 2026. The manufacture date (MFD) is indicated on the can lid. Format is MM/YYYY:

Recalled flavors include the following:

Flavor UPC Mango 5065006235875 Pineapple 5065006235288 Wildcrafted 5065006235073 Apple and Cinnamon 5065006235776 Elderberry 5065006235189 Passion Fruit 5061033691882 Blue Spirulina and Raspberry 5065006235813 Strawberry 5065006235271 Cherry 5061033691264 Mango and Pineapple 5065006235301 5 Blends in 1 5061033690052 Soursop 5061033691875 Lemon Pie 5061033691271 Orange 5061033692926

The matter was identified during a California Department of Public Health inspection that raised questions regarding regulatory authorization and related production records for certain distributed products. The Company is cooperating fully with regulatory authorities and has initiated this voluntary recall to ensure regulatory alignment.

Consumers who have purchased the affected Sea Moss Gel Superfood products should discontinue use of the product and follow the instructions provided by the place of purchase regarding product return or disposal. Consumers seeking additional information may contact: Email: support@divafam.com Phone: (818) 751-3882, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Media Contact: Diva Fam Team

support@divafam.com