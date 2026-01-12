HonorHealth Desert Mission leads Produce Prescription Program to improve health and food security

Dr. Shad Marvasti, HonorHealth Whole Health Institute Executive Director Haeli J. Miceli, Executive Director, HonorHealth Desert Mission

HonorHealth Desert Mission launches Produce Prescription Program, offering fresh produce and nutrition support to improve health and food security.

Food is medicine. By prescribing fresh produce alongside clinical care, we’re addressing root causes of chronic disease and supporting patients in taking meaningful steps toward better health.” — Shad Marvasti, M.D.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading Valley-based nonprofit healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix area, is expanding its approach to community health with the launch of its new Produce Prescription Program led by HonorHealth Desert Mission . The initiative is funded by a nearly $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP).The program enables HonorHealth physicians to prescribe fresh fruits and vegetables as part of a patient’s care plan. Eligible patients enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid who are managing chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension or obesity, or who are experiencing food insecurity, can receive $50 per month in produce credits for six months. Credits are redeemable at Desert Mission’s Mobile Farm Stands.In addition to produce access, participants receive nutrition education and ongoing support from their care team, helping address both immediate needs and long-term health.“Desert Mission has always focused on meeting people where they are,” said Haeli Miceli, executive director of Desert Mission. “As we approach our 100th anniversary in 2027, this program reflects how we continue to evolve — bringing healthcare and nutrition together in ways that truly support our community.”“Food is medicine,” said Shad Marvasti, M.D., M.P.H. , executive director of the HonorHealth Whole Health Institute. “By prescribing fresh produce alongside clinical care, we’re addressing root causes of chronic disease and supporting patients in taking meaningful steps toward better health.”The Produce Prescription Program will run through Sept. 14, 2028. It aims to improve dietary health, strengthen nutritional security and improve health outcomes related to blood pressure, weight, and blood sugar levels leading to reduced complications and improved quality of life for participants.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

