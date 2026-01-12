HonorHealth Desert Mission leads Produce Prescription Program to improve health and food security
HonorHealth Desert Mission launches Produce Prescription Program, offering fresh produce and nutrition support to improve health and food security.
The program enables HonorHealth physicians to prescribe fresh fruits and vegetables as part of a patient’s care plan. Eligible patients enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid who are managing chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension or obesity, or who are experiencing food insecurity, can receive $50 per month in produce credits for six months. Credits are redeemable at Desert Mission’s Mobile Farm Stands.
In addition to produce access, participants receive nutrition education and ongoing support from their care team, helping address both immediate needs and long-term health.
“Desert Mission has always focused on meeting people where they are,” said Haeli Miceli, executive director of Desert Mission. “As we approach our 100th anniversary in 2027, this program reflects how we continue to evolve — bringing healthcare and nutrition together in ways that truly support our community.”
“Food is medicine,” said Shad Marvasti, M.D., M.P.H., executive director of the HonorHealth Whole Health Institute. “By prescribing fresh produce alongside clinical care, we’re addressing root causes of chronic disease and supporting patients in taking meaningful steps toward better health.”
The Produce Prescription Program will run through Sept. 14, 2028. It aims to improve dietary health, strengthen nutritional security and improve health outcomes related to blood pressure, weight, and blood sugar levels leading to reduced complications and improved quality of life for participants.
About HonorHealth
HonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.
